Cuddalore , A central government team undertook an inspection in the district on Saturday to review the control measures and steps to prevent the Avian influenza from spreading to humans. Bird flu outbreak alert: Central team visits Cuddalore

A team of doctors from the National Centre for Disease Control is currently monitoring medical camps in the area and are evaluating how local health officials are handling suspected cases and ensuring that swab tests are conducted for anyone showing symptoms like cough or fever, an official said.

The primary objective of the central team is to ensure 100 per cent prevention of the virus spreading to humans, as it is considered very difficult to control once transmitted to the human population. Officials have been instructed to monitor the affected areas strictly and avoid public movement near sites where culled birds were buried.

Confirmed H5N1 avian influenza outbreak and containment alert is currently active in Cuddalore district .

Following lab confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza on November 13, 2026, the Tamil Nadu Department of Animal Husbandry and the Directorate of Public Health intensified containment operations in Cuddalore and stepped up statewide surveillance across major poultry hubs like Namakkal. A central team also arrived in Cuddalore to inspect the affected areas.

The virus has affected areas near Kullanchavadi, including Kattiyankuppam and coastal regions like Nadukattu and Thyagavalli. Approximately one lakh chickens have died or were culled as a precautionary measure.

In order to contain the bird flu outbreak and prevent it from spreading to humans, authorities have implemented several strict measures in the affected areas including culling and disposal. Affected poultry farms have been declared restricted zones and warning signs have been displayed, and a three-month ban on raising chickens has been imposed in these areas.

On the epicenter and timeline, sources said sudden bird deaths were first reported on October 30 at a farm in Thamanampatti village. Samples sent from a poultry farm in Kattiyankuppam village tested positive for H5N1 at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal on November 13.

Over 35,600 birds died across 15 affected farms prior to confirmation. Authorities launched culling operations within a 1-km radius of the infected premises alongside deep burial and sanitization.

District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar and veterinary officials enforced strict movement curbs on poultry and poultry products, disinfection drives, and a three-month ban on restocking and broiler breeding in the affected zone.

Tamil Nadu Director of Public Health Dr Somasundaram confirmed that zero human infections have been detected in the state, though health officials have been instructed to maintain strict preventive monitoring and urged residents to avoid handling sick or dead birds.

In October–November 2026, smaller localised H5N1 detections were also reported at Vandalur Zoo in Chennai, and in backyard poultry in Tiruvallur district, prompting heightened seasonal vigilance across Tamil Nadu.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.