Husband Mark Zuckerberg fulfils ‘disco queen’ Priscilla Chan’s demand for a party and how

Mark Zuckerberg never shies away from sharing glimpses of his sweet and heartwarming moments with his family. From sharing pics of a statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan, to turning into a nail artist for his daughter, he regularly posts visuals which wow people. In a similar post, he shared pictures to show what he did when his “disco queen” wife asked for a party. The images show the cute couple, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Disco queen wanted a party,” Zuckerberg wrote as he posted the pictures. The first photo shows the couple sharing an intimate moment while kissing each other. The other images show them enjoying the party, with both dressed in shimmery clothes.

Take a look at the entire post here:

What did social media say?

“I always knew you were this cool,” posted an Instagram user. “He changed after attending Ambani’s wedding,” joked another. This has been a viral remark after Mark Zuckerberg's recent wardrobe update, including Hawaiian shirts and a thick gold chain, which coincidentally happened after he attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s first pre-wedding festivities.

“Absolutely enjoying this beautiful life,” commented another. A third expressed, “Zuck’s glow up needs to be studied in universities.” A fourth shared, “Couple goals!”

A fifth wrote, “Priscilla is on fire! And you too.” Many reacted to the post using heart or fire emoticons.

Roman-inspired statue

A few days ago, the Meta CEO unveiled a giant statue in his backyard. Created by Daniel Arsham, it is a larger-than-life statue of his wife.

He met Priscilla Chan at Harvard University in 2003 as a student. The couple later got married in 2012. They have three daughters: Maxima, August (born August 2017), and Aurelia.

What are your thoughts on these pictures Mark Zuckerberg shared of a party he hosted for his wife, Priscilla Chan?