‘All unacceptable to share publicly’: Mark Zuckerberg talks about his favourite memes. Watch

Memes, the digital nuggets of humour and cultural commentary, have become integral to people’s digital lives. From classic cat memes to the latest internet trends, people love sharing memes to express themselves or build connections with others. Turns out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a fan of memes, too, and his reaction to being asked about his favourite one will leave you chuckling. Mark Zuckerberg’s remark on being asked about his favourite meme will leave you chuckling. (Bloomberg)

“In our interview with Mark Zuckerberg, we asked him what his favourite meme is, and this was his response… What kind of memes do you think Zuck has on his phone!? Pubity wrote as they posted a video of the billionaire.

“We asked Mark Zuckerberg what his favourite meme is…” reads a text insert on the video. What follows next is Facebook co-founder chuckling and admitting that the memes he can think of won’t be “acceptable publicly." The video ends with him mentioning a recent video which went viral.

Take a look at the viral video here:

How did people react?

An individual wrote, “Such a wild thought to think bro has group chats with his homies on his own app,’ referencing how Zuckerberg talked about sharing memes with his friends on Meta-owned platform WhatsApp. “He somehow managed to advertise threads messenger and WhatsApp in the answer that wasn't an answer,” added another.

A third commented, “Smart to pivot the answer to threads.” A fourth expressed, “Mark now dresses like the AI version of him that went viral some months ago.”

Origin of meme:

According to a report published by the New York Times in 2022, “memes didn’t start with the internet.” According to some linguists, humans have used memes to communicate with each other for centuries. Reportedly, “meme” in French means “same,” and the Greek word “mimoúmai” means “to imitate.”

What are your thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg’s video about his favourite memes?