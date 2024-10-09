Before Anant Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg had attended another wedding in India

Mark Zuckerberg grabbed headlines in India when he flew down to attend Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar earlier this year. The founder and CEO of Meta spent three days at the Ambani family’s sprawling estate, enjoying a tour of their Vantara zoo and concerts by Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh alongside other high-profile guests. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan at an Indian wedding in 2010(Facebook/zuck)

However, not many know that this is not the first Indian wedding that Mark Zuckerberg has attended. When Facebook was still in its early stages, Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan had visited India for the wedding of one of Facebook’s first employees, Aditya Agarwal.

When Mark Zuckerberg attended a Goa wedding

Back in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan spent several days in Goa attending the wedding of Facebook employees Aditya Agarwal and Ruchi Sanghvi.

When Aditya Agarwal had joined Facebook in 2005, he was one of the company’s first engineers. During his six years with Facebook, Agarwal became its first Director of Product Engineering. He has been credited with developing Facebook’s search engine.

For Aditya Agarwal and Ruchi Sanghvi’s big fat Indian wedding in January 2010, Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley executives reached India. The CEO of Facebook even traded his casual hoodies for a silk sherwani.

“Zuckerberg and more than a dozen past-and-present Facebook indispensables — including now-departed cofounders Adam D’Angelo and Dustin Moskovitz — trekked to a beach in Goa, India, for a week-long family celebration,” Fast Company reported at the time.

Zuckerberg had also shared an inside picture from the celebrations on Facebook in 2015.

Although Aditya Agarwal and his wife quit Facebook soon after the wedding to launch Cove, they are believed to have remained in touch with Zuckerberg. In fact, the billionaire entrepreneur behind the social network appeared last month at an event hosted by Agarwal.

Agarwal currently serves as Managing Partner at South Park Commons. During the August 2024 event, he recalled how Zuckerberg pushed him to build Facebook’s search engine, a crucial component of the company’s growth story.

“This was the best event we've ever hosted at SPC, and that's a very high bar. It was a privilege to host our old boss and good friend,” the ex FB engineer wrote on his social media handle.

