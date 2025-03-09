Lalit Modi acquires Vanuatu citizenship: 10 facts about the Pacific island nation

Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi has filed an application with the Indian high commission in London to surrender his Indian passport. Modi is learnt to have acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean that is known for its Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programme. Vanuatu is an island nation located in the Pacific Ocean(Instagram/@travelzoli.btc)

Lalit Modi left India in 2010 and has since been living in London. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that the IPL founder had applied to surrender his Indian citizenship.

Here are 10 things to know about Vanuatu, the island country whose citizenship Lalit Modi has acquired:

Vanuatu is an island country located in the South Pacific Ocean. It is an archipelago made up of 83 islands, of which only 65 are inhabited.

Vanuatu lies east of Australia and the north of New Zealand, or midway between Australia and Fiji. Its capital and largest city is Port Vila, located on Efate Island.

The national language of the Republic of Vanuatu is Bislama (a Creole language). The official languages are Bislama, English, and French.

The economy is based on agriculture, tourism, fishing, and offshore financial services, with kava exports playing a significant role.

Vanuatu does not have income tax, withholding tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, or exchange control. VAT, tourism, and agricultural export contribute to the national income.

Vanuatu offers a citizenship-by-investment programme, allowing foreigners to obtain citizenship in exchange for a financial contribution, typically for around $1,50,000 USD. According to the BBC, passports provide a major source of government revenues.

According to VisaIndex, Vanuatu passport holders can travel without a visa to 56 countries, making its citizenship-by-investment programme a highly attractive scheme.

Around 90% of Vanuatu households fish and consume fish. Besides fish, the diet of Vanuatu’s people is largely based on locally grown and harvested foods, including root vegetables like yams, taro, and sweet potatoes.

The country is home to several active volcanoes, including Mount Yasur, which is one of the world’s most accessible active volcanoes. Volcanic activity is common on the islands, and there are also several underwater volcanoes.

The 2020 census reported Vanuatu's population as 300,019, with 151,597 men and 148,422 women.