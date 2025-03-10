Vanuatu Prime Minister orders cancellation of Lalit Modi's passport
Mar 10, 2025 08:49 AM IST
Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi.
Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi.
(This is a breaking story. Check for more updates)
Recommended Topics
News / India News /
Vanuatu Prime Minister orders cancellation of Lalit Modi's passport
See Less