Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vanuatu Prime Minister orders cancellation of Lalit Modi's passport

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2025 08:49 AM IST

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi.

Former Indian Premier League chairman and commissioner Lalit Modi (FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Former Indian Premier League chairman and commissioner Lalit Modi (FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

(This is a breaking story. Check for more updates)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On