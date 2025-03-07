Lalit Modi applies to surrender Indian passport, acquires citizenship of Vanuatu: MEA

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has applied to surrender his passport at the High Commission of India in London and has acquired the citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Island nation, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday, reported ANI. Former IPL chief Lalit Modi. (Vipin Kumar / HT file)

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while responding to a question on reports of Lalit Modi's acquisition of citizenship of Vanuatu, confirmed that the ministry is aware of his application for surrendering his passport in the High Commission of India in London and they are continuing to pursue all cases against him as per the law.

"The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also informed that he has acquired citizenship in Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Lalit Modi, who previously served as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is accused of bid-rigging, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

Also Read | Lalit Modi confirms breakup with Sushmita Sen, shares video with new partner

He was suspended from the BCCI shortly after IPL 2010. He left India in the same year and is learnt to have been living in London, according to PTI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has alleged that Modi, while acting as the Chairman of IPL Governing Council defrauded it of 753 crore rupees in collusion with officials of the World Sports Group (WSG).