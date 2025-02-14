Lalit Modi confirms breakup with Sushmita Sen, shares video with new partner

Lalit Modi waited till Valentine's Day to announce that he is in love again, thus confirming his breakup with actress Sushmita Sen. IPL founder Lalit Modi with his new partner.(Instagram/ Lalit Modi)

The IPL founder and former chairman took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring his new ladylove. Modi’s post did not reveal the name of his partner. But he shared several photos with the woman and also revealed that they are old friends.

According to the post, the couple’s friendship of 25 years has turned into a relationship.

“Lucky Once – Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25 year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all," he wrote in the caption of the video.

The video clip showed a glimpse of the couple's moments of togetherness. The photos aren't just recent but a collection from over the years of their friendship. Modi also used John Paul Young's song ‘Love is in the air’ in the background of the video.

Lalit Modi’s previous relationships

Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Modi. The couple tied the knot in 1991 and remained together until Minal passed away while fighting cancer in 2018.

In 2022, Modi took social media by storm when he revealed that he was in a relationship with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He shared the couple's pictures from a vacation in the Maldives. Not only that, he had also changed his Instagram bio and added ‘my love’ followed by Sen’s IG handle.

While the romance did take everyone by surprise, it did not last long and was brief. Soon, rumours of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s breakup started doing rounds. Modi did not ever confirm or deny those rumours, but removed everything related to the actress from his social media.

Sen, however, did address her relationship with the former cricket administrator in a podcast back in 2023, saying that it was amusing when people started calling her a ‘gold digger' for being in a relationship with Modi.