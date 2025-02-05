Drone video: Woman’s dream swim in Maldives turns into nightmare after getting bitten by shark

A scary video has surfaced on social media capturing how a fun-filled holiday turned into a nightmare for a woman. The clip captures her getting bitten by a shark while floating beside a school of fish. In addition to capturing the scary incident, the video shows the woman being treated. The incident took place in Maldives. A woman got bitten by a shark in the Maldives while swimming with a school of fish. (Instagram/@leaptravellers)

Travel vloggers Chels and Antonio shared a video on Instagram showing Chels getting bitten by “one of the most friendly species of Sharks.”

“To clarify a few things, no she did not just put her hand in the shark's mouth as much as it might look like that. When Nurse sharks are eating they use an incredible amount of suction power to take food in. Unfortunately it mistook Chels’s hand as a piece of tuna and sucked it in but as you can see quickly let go when it realised she wasn't tuna haha,” read the caption posted along with the video.

In the video, Chels is seen at a doctor's office getting her wound treated. Three of her fingers got wounded by the “accidental” shark attack. It also shows drone footage of the incident.

Chels is seen floating beside a school of sharks in clear blue water. Suddenly, a shark comes extremely close to her and bites her hand before promptly letting it go.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual said, “You’re very lucky to have all your fingers.” Another added, “This is because people are feeding them to attract them so they can get the perfect Instagram shot!” A third commented, “Guess you should have kept your distance. Hope you enjoyed the entertainment.” A fourth wrote, “I hope it doesn't hurt too much but sorry to say you were pushing your luck for the sake of likes on social media. You kind of deserved this.”

Swimming with sharks is a popular sport in Maldives. Several agencies take tourists to spots where they can swim near sharks or manta rays.