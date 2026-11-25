An interesting circular formation in a remote area of Western Australia was spotted in a satellite image, but the cause of its formation was not clear. Geologist Arthur Hickman noticed it while exploring Google Earth images in 2007, looking for channel iron formations. The formation, 260 meters in diameter, is now called Hickman Crater and is believed to have been created by a meteorite impact. An AI representative image of a carter. (AI-generated/ChatGPT) more

The first scientific description of the crater by Andrew Glikson, Arthur Hickman, and John Vickers was published in the Australian Journal of Earth Sciences in 2008. The morphology of the structure agreed with small-scale impact craters, even though the first study failed to detect any chemical traces of an extraterrestrial source in the samples examined.

A circular structure with geological evidence The crater is located at the contact between the Woongarra Rhyolite and the overlying Boolgeeda Iron Formation. The rim of the structure protrudes as high as 30 meters above the flat bottom. The geological evidence in the form of fragmented rocks, breccia, and goethite veins was found around the structure, suggesting intensive disturbances and heating.

However, that 2008 study discovered no anomalies of nickel or platinum group elements within two tested veins of goethite. The researchers instead concluded that the iron-altered rocks were evidence of a hydrothermal environment, which included heated groundwater. Nonetheless, the researchers still believed that the formation had a possible impact origin and estimated that the original crater may have been 80 meters deep and formed by an approximately 10-meter-wide meteorite. They dated its age to the Late Pleistocene epoch, between 10,000 and 100,000 years ago.

When describing his experience in Australian Geographic in 2015, Hickman explained how he first discovered the bubble-like shape by looking at Google Earth images of the area. After realizing that it was an actual feature and not simply an imaging problem, he contacted impact structure expert Andrew Glikson, who inspected the site in August 2007.

The Western Australian Museum Field Guide to Impact Craters, compiled in 2012, described an expedition to important impact sites in the region. The publication discussed several crater sites in Western Australia and noted that conclusive evidence of the Hickman Crater's impact origin remained hidden below the ground.