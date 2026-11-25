A ProPublica investigation said Tuesday that the Pentagon is considering extending one of the largest government-backed loans in US history to Hadrian Automation, a California-based defense manufacturing startup backed by investors including Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm. Pentagon disputed reports of a finalised $15 billion proposal to Donald Trump Jr. backed Hadrian Automation saying political ties play no role. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) more

According to the report, the proposed financing of $15 billion would help the company build automated factories producing precision components for defense, aerospace and commercial customers. However, the Pentagon has denied that a proposed loans to Hadrian Automation is receiving preferential treatment.

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“Outside affiliations, investors, or political connections play absolutely no role…” ProPublica reported that Pentagon documents describe a proposal to finance construction of 12 automated factories capable of manufacturing precision components, drones, munitions and other defence equipment using artificial intelligence and robotics.

The report said it remains unclear whether the proposed factories are specifically intended to address current ammunition shortages.

The potential deal is just the latest that involves the federal government and private businesses tied to Trump family members.

Responding to questions from ProPublica, a Pentagon spokesperson said no company receives preferential treatment because of political connections or outside investors. “Outside affiliations, investors, or political connections play absolutely no role in the Department’s funding decisions,” the spokesperson said.

The Pentagon also disputed reports that Hadrian is set to receive a $15 billion loan. It described discussions as being in the “early stages” and said multibillion-dollar financing agreements with other companies have also been negotiated but not yet announced.

In matters of whether the White House played any role in getting the loan amount to the table, the report did not confirm its involvement. However, according to Pentagon documents reviewed by ProPublica, the deal mentions the “White House and DoW leadership’s expressed need for advanced manufacturing.”

A White House official separately told ProPublica that Hadrian approached the Pentagon with the loan proposal and that discussions were still at an early stage. The official’s comments came despite internal Pentagon documents reviewed by the publication reportedly outlining possible financing terms and analysing potential risks.

ProPublica also reported that Pentagon staff raised concerns about Hadrian’s ability to scale operations rapidly, recruit enough workers and execute a project of the proposed size. Former Defence Department officials told the publication that such a large loan could create excessive financial dependence on the federal government.

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Trump Jr., investor and company deny influence Donald Trump Jr.‘s lawyer, Alan Garten, rejected suggestions that his client influenced the proposal. In a statement quoted by ProPublica, Garten said Trump Jr. “played no role” in Hadrian being considered for government funding.

“Don is a private citizen who has been building businesses and investing in companies since long before his father first ran for public office. He holds no government position and has never sought to influence government policies, regulations or decisions to advance or benefit his personal business interests,” Garten said.

The report comes as Democrats prepare to assume control of both chambers of Congress following the midterm elections. Party leaders have pledged greater oversight of contracts, loans and financial arrangements involving companies linked to President Donald Trump’s family and administration.

ProPublica noted that it previously reported on Pentagon loans involving another Trump Jr.-backed company, Vulcan Elements, although the Pentagon similarly denied providing preferential treatment in that case.