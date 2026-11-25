The Colombian government has ordered heightened protection on Tuesday for the country’s energy infrastructure after what it described as a terrorist attack plunged five departments of southwestern Columbia to darkness. Authorities said efforts are underway to restore electricity while security forces investigate the attack on key transmission infrastructure. Colombia's President Abelardo de la said that they are working to restore electricity after what it described as a terrorist attack damaged critical power infrastructure. (Photo by Jaime SALDARRIAGA / AFP) (AFP) more

In a statement shared by the Presidency of Colombia, the government said it is working to normalize electricity service in the southwest and has directed an immediate reinforcement of security around energy infrastructure.

President Abelardo de la Espriella also that said he had instructed officials to restore power as quickly as possible and implement a special defence plan for the country’s electricity and gas networks.

The outage affected the departments of Nariño, Putumayo, southern Cauca, Huila and Caquetá, EFE reported.

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“My priority is to guarantee the well-being and security of Colombians.” In Pasto, the capital of the department of Nariño, "a simultaneous failure occurred in the two 230 kilovolt (kV) circuits that connect the San Bernardino substation, in the department of Cauca, with the Jamondino substation" at approximately 6:30pm local time (11:30pm GMT), according to EFE.

The National Dispatch Centre coordinated switching operations with transmission operators to restore service. Colombian media reported that electricity gradually returned to some affected areas overnight, although restoration continued in others because of the vulnerability of the regional transmission network.

Defence Minister Jorge Mora said the government would not allow attacks on essential public services. “Our response will always be forceful when it is to protect Colombians, guarantee security, and act with the full determination of the State,” he said.

President de la Espriella also said, “My priority is to guarantee the well-being and security of Colombians. We will not allow terrorism to subdue the State or harm our people with impunity.”

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Attack follows weeks of escalating violence The blackout comes amid an escalation in attacks targeting Colombian security forces and public infrastructure. In recent weeks, authorities have reported bombings, drone strikes and attacks on energy facilities in several regions as the government intensifies military operations against armed groups.

Earlier this month, attackers damaged a hydroelectric facility in Valle del Cauca, AP News reported. According to The Rio Times, transmission towers in southern Colombia were also targeted last week that disrupted electricity supplies.

The latest “terrorist attack” is followed by another bomb attack in the central Colombian city of Villavicencio on Monday night. Colombian officials have linked the attack to armed groups responding to the government’s tougher security campaign. Investigations into those attacks remain ongoing.

The Colombian presidency has not identified the group responsible for the latest attack. Governor of Putumayo, Jhon Gabriel Molina said, “We are closely monitoring the report from the National Dispatch Centre so that they can officially inform us of the cause that has left us without electricity service today.”