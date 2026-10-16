Pluto retrograde in Aquarius ends on October 15, 2026, in the United States, marking a shift in astrology’s long-running themes of personal power, friendships and social change. Pluto will remain in Aquarius into the 2040s, so astrologers view this moment as one step in a much longer period of transformation. Pluto Direct in Aquarius 2026: Retrograde ends this month as Pluto stays in Aquarius until the 2040s

If you have been questioning your place in a friendship, feeling pressure to fit in or rethinking your future goals, this transit offers a chance to reflect on what you want to change.

When does Pluto retrograde end in October 2026? According to a US-based astrology website, Cafe Astrology, Pluto turns direct at 10:40 p.m. EDT on October 15, ending a retrograde period that began on May 6. The exact moment falls on October 16 in UTC, which explains why some calendars show a different date.

Pluto’s movement through Aquarius will continue until 2043–44, according to Cafe Astrology. This makes the October shift part of a longer astrological cycle, rather than a one-day event.

Also Read Two major retrogrades arrive in October 2026: What does astrology bring for your life?

What does Pluto Direct in Aquarius mean in astrology? Astrologers associate Pluto with power, deep change and hidden patterns. Aquarius relates to friendships, communities, technology and shared ideas.

In a recent article published by Moon Omens describes Pluto turning direct as an invitation to become more aware of your role in shaping change around you. In everyday terms, you can use this period to review your choices, question old habits and decide which values you want to follow.