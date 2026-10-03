Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: Is your relationship built on love or fear? An astrologer explains

Venus retrograde begins on October 3, 2026, in Scorpio and later moves back into Libra before turning direct on November 13. In astrology, Venus is associated with love, relationships, attraction, values and money. Astrologer Galit Raiman, who shared her perspective on Instagram, says this retrograde can encourage you to look beneath the surface of your relationships. Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026 (Pinterest)

What is really keeping your relationship together? You may think about love in simple terms. You love someone, they love you, and that keeps you together. But Raiman asks you to look deeper.

Are you staying because of love, trust and emotional connection? Or do fear, dependency, security, control, or an old emotional wound also play a role?

Galit recommends that you examine the less visible parts of your attachments. Instead of avoiding uncomfortable feelings, you can use this period to understand what sits underneath them.

Also Read What zodiac signs are affected by Venus retrograde? Here are the 4 signs to watch

Venus Retrograde asks you to face the shadow Scorpios often carry themes of intimacy, vulnerability and emotional depth in astrology. During this Venus retrograde, you may find yourself thinking about feelings that you usually keep private.

You might ask yourself why you need reassurance from someone, why you fear losing them or why certain relationship patterns keep returning. Raiman suggests that recognising your “shadow” can help you understand your relationships more honestly.

Also Read October 2026 astrology: What happens when Venus retrograde meets Scorpio season?

Venus Retrograde moves back into Libra The focus changes when Venus retrograde returns to Libra around October 25. Libra brings themes of partnership, fairness and balance in astrology.

Now you can ask a different question: Are you and your partner meeting each other equally?

You may need to look at how you share responsibility, affection, time and emotional effort. A relationship can feel loving while still carrying an imbalance that needs attention.