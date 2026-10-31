November 2026 could bring new career opportunities, important workplace decisions and new career goals for some zodiac signs. As the year approaches its final weeks, planetary movements in Western astrology highlight themes of ambition, leadership, career changes and professional growth. Monthly Horoscope for November 2026: Which zodiac signs could experience a career breakthrough? (Freepik)

According to US- based astrologer Theresa Reed's November horoscope for the Old Farmer's Almanac, three zodiac signs could experience important developments in their professional lives. Astrologer Cameron Allen, in his November forecast, also highlights the connection between Mars and Jupiter in Leo, which could bring greater ambition and confidence.

Here is what November's astrology could mean for your career if you belong to one of these four zodiac signs.

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November Monthly Horoscope for Career in 2026 Gemini: November could bring an important development in your professional life. The New Moon is a possible time for a new job or a different career path. However, Mercury remains retrograde until November 13, so take time to review offers, workplace discussions and important documents before making a decision.

Use the second half of the month to reconsider your professional goals and explore opportunities that match your skills.

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Cancer: You could find yourself taking on more responsibility this month. According to the Almanac's forecast, the Sun's move into Sagittarius on November 22 highlights your career sector and could bring a professional upgrade.

You may feel ready to lead a project, manage a team or take on a more visible role. Make your contributions clear and stay open to opportunities that allow you to demonstrate your abilities.

Virgo: The Beaver Moon or the Full Moon in Gemini could mark an important turning point in your career. The Almanac suggests that a current position or project could reach its conclusion, making room for a different professional direction.

Mars enters your sign on November 25, adding an astrological theme of action, discipline and determination. You may use this period to identify your strengths, update your resume and explore roles that support your long-term goals.

Also Read Astrology Calendar for November 2026: Major astrology events to watch in the Western sky

Capricorn: November could encourage you to take your professional ambitions seriously. The Almanac identifies November 30 as a favourable date to apply for a promotion or a new job.

This could be a useful time to speak with your manager about career growth, prepare for interviews or present your recent achievements.

What November 2026 astrology means for your career November's planetary movements offer several themes around professional growth. Mercury and Venus turn direct on November 13, while Mars meets Jupiter in Leo around November 15-16, depending on the time zone. Astrologers traditionally associate this combination with ambition, confidence and the desire to take action.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and uses astrologer's interpretations. Readers should seek astrologer's help for future predictions.