The Old Farmer's Almanac says the November New Moon is different from other New Moons of 2026. Here's what to know
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, this New Moon reaches its peak at 2:02 AM EST, making it an early-morning lunar event for skywatchers.
The November 2026 New Moon arrives on November 9, bringing an interesting shift in the lunar calendar. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, this month's New Moon reaches its peak at 2:02 AM EST, making it an early-morning lunar event for skywatchers across the United States.
But there is another reason this New Moon stands out. November also marks the beginning of three consecutive supermoons, with the first arriving later in the month. While the New Moon itself is not a supermoon, the approaching lunar events make November an interesting month for anyone following the Moon's cycles.
Astrologically, the November New Moon falls in Scorpio, a water sign associated with emotional depth, personal transformation and financial matters.
Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers
New Moon November 2026 date and time in the US
According to the Old Farmer's Almanack, the November New Moon will reach peak illumination at 2:02 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).
Here are the timings across major US time zones:
- Eastern Time (EST): 2:02 AM, November 9
- Central Time (CST): 1:02 AM, November 9
- Mountain Time (MST): 12:02 AM, November 9
- Pacific Time (PST): 11:02 PM, November 8
Why is November's New Moon special?
The November New Moon arrives ahead of a special lunar sequence. The Old Farmer's Almanac identifies the November 24 Beaver Moon as the first of three consecutive supermoons, followed by the December and January Full Moons.
This makes November an interesting month for lunar observations. However, the New Moon and the upcoming supermoon are two separate events.
Also Read New Moon November 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign
When can you see the November New Moon?
You generally cannot see a New Moon with the naked eye because the Moon's illuminated side faces away from Earth. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, a thin crescent usually becomes visible in the western sky after sunset, one or two days after the New Moon.
You can look for the first slender crescent around November 10 or 11, depending on local viewing conditions.
Also Read Scorpio New Moon November 2026: 5 things you should avoid during this lunar phase
What does the New Moon mean in astrology?
In astrology, a New Moon represents a fresh lunar cycle and an opportunity to set intentions. With this one falling in Scorpio, you may feel encouraged to review your emotional connections, financial priorities and personal boundaries.
Scorpio's themes include transformation, trust, shared resources and emotional healing. You can use this period to reflect on old habits, reconsider relationship patterns and decide what you want to change.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More