The Scorpio New Moon arrives on November 9, 2026, bringing a fresh lunar cycle and an opportunity to rethink your intentions. New Moons traditionally mark a time for fresh starts, manifestation and personal growth. However, this month's lunar event comes with a twist. Mercury and Venus are both retrograde, which may make you wonder whether you should manifest new beginnings or wait for a better time. Is the New Moon a good time to manifest your dreams during Mercury and Venus retrograde? An astrologer answers (Pexels)

According to Nebula's astrologer, you do not have to stop manifesting during this phase. Instead, you should focus on reviewing old plans, healing emotional patterns and making thoughtful changes rather than rushing into something new.

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Can you manifest during Mercury retrograde? Mercury retrograde encourages you to review your communication, plans and decisions. According to Nebula's astrologer, you should avoid rushing into major launches or making impulsive choices because your priorities may change once the planet turns direct.

Instead, revisit unfinished projects, correct past mistakes and give meaningful ideas another chance. Think of this period as an opportunity to improve what you have already started.

Scorpio New Moon and the power of transformation Scorpio is associated with shared finances, personal strength, emotional healing and deep transformation. This makes the November 9 New Moon a meaningful time to reflect on the changes you want to make.

You can focus on improving your financial habits, paying off debt, strengthening your career goals or releasing emotional patterns that no longer support you. Ask yourself what you need to let go of before welcoming a new chapter.

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Should you wait before setting New Moon intentions? Nebula's astrologer suggests waiting a day or two after the exact New Moon before setting your manifestation goals.

The dark Moon phase traditionally represents reflection, closure and inner preparation. As the Moon begins to wax, it becomes a symbol of growth and forward movement. Also, use November 9 to think about what you truly want. Give yourself time to clarify your intentions before taking practical steps towards them.

How does Venus retrograde affect love and relationships? Venus retrograde encourages you to reconsider your relationships, emotional needs and personal values. Rather than rushing into a new romance, focus on strengthening existing connections and addressing unresolved feelings.

If you are single, reflect on past relationships and identify the patterns you no longer want to repeat. If you have a partner, honest conversations can help you understand each other's needs and rebuild trust.

Also Read An astrologer says Venus retrograde in Scorpio may push you to rethink love, self-worth and boundaries

What should each zodiac sign manifest during the Scorpio New Moon? According to Nebula's astrologer, each zodiac sign has a different area to focus on during this lunar phase.

Aries: Financial stability, shared resources and emotional trust.

Taurus: Stronger partnerships and professional collaborations.

Gemini: Better routines, time management and personal well-being.

Cancer: Creative projects, romance and everyday happiness.

Leo: Family relationships, home and emotional security.

Virgo: Communication, writing and learning new skills.

Libra: Financial security, income and self-worth.

Scorpio: Personal growth, self-reinvention and emotional strength.

Sagittarius: Rest, healing and mental clarity.

Capricorn: Friendships, teamwork and long-term goals.

Aquarius: Career growth, reputation and professional ambitions.

Pisces: Travel, education and expanding your perspective.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and uses an astrologer's interpretations. Readers' discretion is advised.