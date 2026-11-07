IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: Weather holds up toss as teams await start in Wellington

Hello and welcome! We are back with the live coverage of India vs New Zealand, with the two sides set to lock horns in the second ODI. The action now shifts to Hnry Stadium, where both teams will be looking to make their mark. Rohit Sharma will be eager to return to form after falling in the very first over of the series opener. The experienced opener came into the series on the back of a productive run in the home series against the West Indies and will be keen to carry that form forward.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, looked in complete control at Eden Park. The extra bounce posed little challenge for the senior batter as he found the boundaries with ease and held the Indian innings together during the chase.

I, Aditya Maheshwari, will be bringing you all the latest updates from the game, including every major development, key moments and talking points as they unfold. Stay with us for all the action.