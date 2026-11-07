IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: Weather holds up toss as teams await start in Wellington
IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: Rain has arrived in Wellington, raising the possibility of a delayed start to the second ODI between India and New Zealand.
- 1 Mins agoToss delayed
- 12 Mins agoWeather update
- 21 Mins agoRohit aiming to bounce back
- 29 Mins agoRain poses early threat
IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd ODI: India will look to build on their impressive start to the ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the second match, with the focus once again on their pace attack. The inexperienced trio of Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Arshdeep Singh made a strong statement in the series opener, troubling the New Zealand batters with pace and bounce. They will be keen to carry that form forward, although the conditions at Hnry Stadium could demand a change in lengths, with shorter square boundaries bringing a different challenge. With Devon Conway ruled out due to concussion, New Zealand have another concern to deal with. India, meanwhile, will hope Rohit Sharma finds his rhythm and Virat Kohli continues his good form as they look to extend their lead in the series....Read More
Toss delayed
The toss has been delayed in Wellington as the ground staff continue to assess the conditions following the rain. Although the weather has improved, the teams are still waiting for the green light from the umpires. Further updates are awaited.
Weather update
It is reported that the weather has taken a turn for the better in Wellington, with the rain easing and sunshine breaking through. The fourth umpire has put his umbrella away, although the toss may still take some time. There is finally some encouraging news on the weather front.
Rohit aiming to bounce back
Rohit Sharma will be looking to put his early dismissal in the first ODI behind him and make a bigger contribution with the bat. The Indian opener had struck a good patch of form against the West Indies at home and will be keen to rediscover that touch in Wellington.
Rain poses early threat
Persistent showers in Wellington have put the start of the second ODI under a cloud, with the toss and first ball potentially facing a delay.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome! We are back with the live coverage of India vs New Zealand, with the two sides set to lock horns in the second ODI. The action now shifts to Hnry Stadium, where both teams will be looking to make their mark. Rohit Sharma will be eager to return to form after falling in the very first over of the series opener. The experienced opener came into the series on the back of a productive run in the home series against the West Indies and will be keen to carry that form forward.
Virat Kohli, meanwhile, looked in complete control at Eden Park. The extra bounce posed little challenge for the senior batter as he found the boundaries with ease and held the Indian innings together during the chase.
I, Aditya Maheshwari, will be bringing you all the latest updates from the game, including every major development, key moments and talking points as they unfold. Stay with us for all the action.