Gurnoor Brar delights in lively New Zealand pitches after Wellington ODI spell

The 26-year-old used his height and the pace and accuracy afforded by the pitch, which earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Gurnoor Brar lead another excellent show by India pacers in New Zealand, capturing 4/30 to restrict the home batters and help the visitors win the second ODI in Wellington by 4 runs (DLS method) on Saturday.

“I really enjoyed it. Bowling here in New Zealand, the bounce and the pace really helped me, so I enjoyed it. Obviously, in India the pitches are quite flat, so we have to bowl that hard length. But here, there’s that extra bounce. So, I was just bowling to my strengths, and it worked,” he said after the game.

Brar, who bowls at an excellent pace, also shed light on his tactical mindset.

“If you’re a fast bowler bowling at an average of 140 or 142 (kph), you have to be aggressive as well. But you have to know your limits too. I just enjoy it and keep bowling. I just try to bowl that hard length, the lengths where batters try to pull. I don’t want to bowl it very high; I just keep bowling at shoulder level,” he added.

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Fast bowlers seal narrow win for India Brar did not have to wage a lone battle. Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj too systematically dismantled New Zealand's batting order. Nabi, last season’s highest Ranji Trophy wicket-taker, delivered a highly efficient spell pitching the ball more up, finishing with figures of 2/31 in seven overs. Anshul Kamboj applied immense pressure from the other end, taking 2/25 in eight overs. The Kiwis were all out for a meagre 134 in 41 overs, in a match reduced to 47 overs after the start was delayed due to rain. The only semblance of resistance came from Daryl Mitchell, who fought hard to score 55 off 104 deliveries after being dropped on 21 by Shubman Gill.

However, what initially seemed like a straightforward run chase for India quickly turned into a tense affair. The lively pitch characteristics were also exploited by New Zealand’s tall pacers, making batting difficult for the India batters too. India had slumped to 113 for 7 in 26 overs, and with the match in the balance, a heavy downpour forced the game to be abandoned. India squeezed through by four runs under the DLS method for rain-hit matches.