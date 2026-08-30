Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi finds a County side, to play three games for Surrey next month
Between the Surrey stint and the New Zealand Tests in November, 29-year-old Nabi is expected to play a few more red-ball games.
So, Auqib Nabi has finally found a County club. The Jammu and Kashmir medium pacer is going to Surrey and will play three games for the County side. Nabi, who will turn 30 in November, hasn’t had a good last few months. He did inspire J&K to their maiden Ranji Trophy win in February earlier this year with 60 wickets in the season, the highest by any, but things have not been good for him thereafter.
Probably the biggest mistake he made was that he played in the IPL. After failing to find a team for many years, Nabi represented Delhi Capitals in the season gone by but on flat wickets of the league, he had a baptism of fire. He heavily relies on swing but that couldn’t be found on the extremely batting-friendly wickets. He doesn’t have much pace to speak of, and that made things worse for him. He was taken to the cleaners in the few matches that he played. Only in one match, which was at Dharamsala, where conditions usually favour pacers, did he do well with the ball; however, he couldn’t take a single wicket in the entire season.
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To all intents and purposes, the IPL did damage his reputation a lot. Then, in further disappointment, he was not chosen for the only Test against Afghanistan at the New Chandigarh Stadium in early June. Gurnoor Brar, however, did receive his maiden international call-up for that game. It’s another thing that he wasn't chosen in the Playing XI. Nabi was recently part of the Indian squad that played Sri Lanka over a two-Test series but didn’t feature in any of the matches in Galle and Colombo. He could make the squad only after an injury to Jasprit Bumrah.
From September 02 onwards, Surrey play Yorkshire, and Nabi should feature in that game. Thereafter, Surrey is scheduled to play Sussex, Glamorgan and Somerset, but a report in ESPNcricinfo says the pacer is only going to play three matches since he has to return to represent India A against Australia A -- from September 23 onwards. It will be interesting to see if he also plays in the Irani Cup against the Rest of India from October 1-5 because it clashes with the Australia A series. In November, India will play hosts New Zealand in two Test matches and in light of Nabi’s bowling style and the playing conditions in the Antipodean country, he should be in the squad and might even get his first international game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More