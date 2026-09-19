630 wickets, just 2 Tests and years in Kumble-Bhajji’s shadow: The spinner who found redemption with Asian Games gold

Whenever fans talk about the golden era of Indian spin bowling in the late 1990's and 2000's, the discussion begins and ends with two names: Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. For well over a decade, the duo formed an unbeatable partnership, as they rattled oppositions, together picking up more than 1000 Test wickets, and shut the door firmly for every other spinner in the Indian domestic circuit. Standing quietly behind these two behemoths was Sairaj Bahutule - one of the best leg spinners that the Indian domestic circuit ever produced. A spinner, who took 630 domestic wickets, played just two Tests for India. (AP)

Today, Sairaj Bahutule is the spin bowling coach of the Indian team, working alongside Gautam Gambhir. He is also the man who helped guide the Indian men's team to a historic cricket gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. But to truly understand why that medal feels so special, one has to look back at a career marked by relentless hard work, unbelievable statistics, and genuinely cruel timing.

Bowling through a world record in 1988 Sairaj Bahutule's first encounter with cricket history as painful as it gets. In February 1988, during the famous Harris Shield semi-final at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, he walked out to bowl for St. Xavier's High School against Shardashram Vidyamandir. Over two exhausting days, he watched helplessly as Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli put on an unbroken world record partnership of 664 runs.

An ordeal like that could easily have broken a young bowler's spirit. For Sairaj Bahutule, it did the exact opposite. It brought grit into his game - a trait that ended up defining the rest of his career.

A domestic titan locked out of the national side. Over the next 18 domestic seasons, Sairaj Bahutule became the soul of Mumbai's bowling lineup. He picked up 630 wickets in 188 fixtures.

Over the next 18 seasons, Bahutule became the heart and soul of Mumbai’s bowling lineup, and later also played for Vidarbha and Assam. He picked up 630 wickets in 188 first-class matches, with 27 five-wicket hauls.

He was also a dependable batter down the order. Sairaj Bahutule scored over 6,100 first-class runs and notched up nine centuries, often rescuing Mumbai from precarious collapses and helping them lift several Ranji Trophy titles.

Yet, breaking into the Indian side remained nearly impossible. Anil Kumble was immovable as the nation’s strike leg-spinner, and Harbhajan Singh soon locked down the second spinner’s role.

As a result, Sairaj Bahutule was restricted to just two Tests and eight ODIs between 1997 and 2003. He was a giant of domestic cricket, but almost never got a real run on the international stage.

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Winning Asian Games gold from the dugout Instead of walking away bitter after a career that wasn't, Sairaj Bahutule turned his deep understanding of the game into a highly respected coaching career.

He took on head coach roles for major domestic teams like Bengal, Gujarat, and Vidarbha, and even navigated the high-pressure environment of the IPL as the spin bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals.

Eventually, his technical expertise led him to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he was tasked with grooming India's next generation of spinners.

His biggest achievement came at the 2023 Asian Games. Put in charge of the national team's bowling unit under interim coach VVS Laxman, Sairaj Bahutule worked closely with a young attack on the tricky, sluggish tracks in Hangzhou. The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and R Sai Kishore proved to be the most lethal of the Indian bowlers, with them picking up 9 wickets, and this proved that Bahutule's inputs worked magic.

Two Test matches will never tell the full story of a bowler who took 630 first-class wickets. But for a player whose prime unfolded alongside two all-time greats, bringing home an Asian Games gold proved that genuine cricket minds always find their moment in the sun.