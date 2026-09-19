Ramesh Powar set to head BCCI junior selection committee but if Parthiv Patel talks fail, he could replace Ajit Agarkar
Ramesh Powar, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs, has coached the women’s team twice. Last season, he coached Gujarat in men’s domestic cricket.
Former India spinner Ramesh Powar is the frontrunner to head the junior selection committee at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Hindustan Times has also learnt that if the BCCI cannot finalise commercial terms with Parthiv Patel for the senior chief selector role, Powar could be slotted into the senior committee to replace Ajit Agarkar from West Zone, with Pragyan Ojha, already part of the senior selection panel, becoming a serious contender for the chief selector. Agarkar’s tenure as a chief selector is set to end early next month after it has emerged that he doesn’t want to continue beyond his ongoing stint.
Powar, who played 31 ODIs and two Tests for India between 2004 and 2007, has coached the women’s team twice. Last season, he also coached Gujarat in men’s domestic cricket. In the middle of his second stint as women’s coach, he was moved to the National Cricket Academy to perform spin-bowling-coach duties under VVS Laxman.
Last month, the cricket board had invited applications for five positions on the junior cricket committee. “The members of the junior cricket Committee will be responsible for selecting age-group teams up to Under-22 for coaching camps and for India’s junior fixtures against domestic and international opposition, both in India and overseas, across formats. The committee will also play an important role in developing a strong talent pool and bench strength for India’s junior teams,” the BCCI release said.
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The release carried the BCCI’s expectations in detail in regard to key responsibilities. “Members of the junior cricket committee will be responsible for: selecting the best possible age-group teams up to Under-22 in a fair and transparent manner, while identifying talent and developing a strong bench strength for India’s junior teams.
"Scouting and assessing players through domestic and international matches and contributing to the selection and development of teams for coaching camps, tours and tournaments in India and overseas.
"Vetting and selecting coaches and support staff for the respective teams, including physiotherapists, trainers, therapists, analysts and medics. Overseeing the performance and development of junior teams, including preparing periodic evaluation reports and appointing captains across formats.
"Organising and conducting BCCI junior tournaments and overseas junior tours, while addressing matters relating to the conduct and administration of junior tournaments. Promoting strong ethical values among young cricketers, including awareness around issues such as drugs, betting and match-fixing, through interactions with senior and former players,” it added.
The next few days are going to be quite busy for the BCCI bigshots. They will have to find Agarkar's successor. Former India wicket-keeper batsman Patel, who represented the country in 65 international games across formats, is the overwhelming favourite as of now. In case he doesn't take up the role for one reason or another, Ojha enters the picture. There is no other name in the fray at present.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More