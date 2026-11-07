Spinner Vaishnavi Sharma on a high: Big India comeback and a domestic four-in-four

India left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma is making the most of every opportunity that comes her way. After working her way back into the national team following her omission from the Women's T20 World Cup squad, the youngster made a sensational T20I comeback against Zimbabwe, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul. India spinner Vaishnavi Sharma (BCCI Women)

She claimed four wickets on her India return in October, following that with the five-wicket haul. The 20-year-old has now added another feather to her nascent career, taking four wickets in four consecutive deliveries for Madhya Pradesh against Andhra in the BCCI Women's T20 Trophy in New Chandigarh.

Vaishnavi finished with 6/22 in four overs as MP restricted Andhra to 129/8. She produced the four-in-a-row in the final over, dismissing Henrietta Pereira, Anjali Sarvani, Akhila Pavani and Shabnam Shakil off the third, fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries. She became only the second Indian woman to achieve the feat, the other being Humaira Kazi.

"I had no clue whether it was some sort of record,” Vaishnavi said. “I was just enjoying bowling on a nice track. As the wickets tumbled, we rejoiced as a team. The entire team was backing me and pushing me to take more wickets. I will always remember this outing. Importantly, I am happy to have delivered for the team."

The latest spell comes after an impressive India comeback. Having made a promising start to her T20I career against Sri Lanka, Vaishnavi was not picked for the T20 World Cup in England. However, it did not dent her confidence. Instead, she used the time to work on her game and fitness.

"It was not disappointing at all. I was more focused and determined to improve my skills, fitness and mental strength. I put them to use while playing for India A against England A in England and later against Australia A at home," she said.

Her India A assignments proved crucial in preparing her for international cricket. Playing in different conditions and against quality opposition helped develop a better understanding of the game. She credited coaches Apoorva Desai and Nooshin Al Khadeer.

"They backed me and guided me well, which helped me bowl with confidence. I learnt how to read wickets and understand different conditions. I also tried to execute the deliveries I had been working on and got the desired results. These performances gave me a lot of confidence."

Vaishnavi worked extensively on her variations, did single-wicket practice sessions and mental strength training, while continuing to train indoors during the monsoon under the guidance of Chandrakant Pandit, head coach of the MP men’s team.

"Despite the monsoon, I could practice at the indoor facility under Pandit sir. He was instrumental in motivating me and encouraging me to target an international comeback. His inputs helped me become a more impactful spinner," she said.

Her Women's Premier League experience with Mumbai Indians also helped her gain confidence by sharing the dressing room with established internationals. That exposure, combined with her India A performances, helped when she made her India comeback versus Zimbabwe.

Vaishnavi made an immediate impact with a maiden T20I five-wicket haul.

"The confidence I gained while playing for India A helped me perform against Zimbabwe. Though I was nervous in both matches, the team really backed me. My teammates were celebrating my four-wicket, and five-wicket, hauls more than I was! I have been fortunate to play under two legends, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. I made my debut under Harry didi and my comeback under Smriti didi. Both are amazing leaders and constantly encouraged me," she said.

As Vaishnavi counts her gains, the focus for now remains on the U-23 tournament for Madhya Pradesh while working to become a consistent performer for India.