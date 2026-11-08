Rajat Patidar pulls out of Rising Stars Asia Cup, Ayush Badoni named replacement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday revised the India A squad for the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup, replacing Rajat Patidar with Ayush Badoni. Rajat Patidar for RCB. (ANI Pic Service)

The decision was made after Patidar, who leads RCB in the IPL, communicated to the board that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format.

In an official statement, the BCCI confirmed that Patidar wanted to manage his existing injuries and, as a result, declared himself unavailable for the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

This statement came a day after Patidar was named Madhya Pradesh's captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy [T20 format], which gets underway on November 14. It is not clear from the BCCI release if Patidar wanted out of future 50-over commitments too.

Patidar was originally named in the India A squad as the vice-captain. With Badoni replacing Patidar, Rinku Singh will now serve as Tilak Varma's deputy.

Badoni, the Delhi captain, has been in tremendous form of late, scoring double centuries in the Ranji Trophy against Gujarat and Jharkhand.

The Rising Stars Asia Cup gets underway on November 19 with the opening match between Bangladesh A and Hong Kong China. India A are in Group B alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and the UAE.

India A will face Nepal on November 20, and the marquee contest against Pakistan A will take place on November 22 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology. The final of the tournament is scheduled for November 29.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are also part of the India squad. The tournament will also mark a return to competitive cricket for Harshit Rana. The Delhi pacer got injured during the T20I series against hosts England earlier this year, and has been out of action since.

India A’s updated squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Tilak Varma [C], Rinku Singh [VC], Kumar Kushagra [WK], Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni