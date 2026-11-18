Services have reached 165/6 after 18 overs against Arunachal Pradesh and are looking to make the most of their remaining deliveries. With four wickets in hand, they have an opportunity to push the total further.

Nagaland, meanwhile, are 147/8 after 19 overs against Sikkim. They have struggled to preserve wickets despite maintaining a reasonable scoring rate, leaving their lower order to negotiate the final over.