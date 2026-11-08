India A finish day two in dominating position after twin strike by Prasidh Krishna

Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar struck half-centuries before Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets and put India A into the ascendancy on the second day of the third and final four-day unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Sunday at Lincoln. Tilak Varma joined the squad a couple of days back as a Rishabh Pant replacement. (PTI)

Resuming at 227 for two, India A rode fifties from skipper Jurel (71), Varma (81 not out) and Sundar (50 not out) and declared their first innings on 464/5.

Returning to the side after recovering from a left hamstring injury, fast bowler Prasidh removed New Zealand A openers Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy, leaving the hosts struggling at 36 for 2 at stumps.