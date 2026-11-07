He didn't change his style, he changed his mindset: The making of Ishan Kishan 2.0

In February 2024, Ishan Kishan found himself at a crossroads. Having stepped away from Team India during the South Africa tour in December 2023, citing mental fatigue, the wicketkeeper-batter was subsequently left out of the BCCI's central contracts list for 2023-24 after failing to turn up for domestic cricket despite the board's instructions. Ishan Kishan recently became the Indian with the most T20I runs in a single calendar year (AP)

His international career stalled and the road back looked uncertain. Fast forward to November 2026, and Kishan has not just reclaimed his place in India's T20I set-up, but has rewritten the record books. With 1220 runs in 2026, he surpassed Suryakumar Yadav to become the Indian with the most T20I runs in a single calendar year.

The numbers behind that record make the turnaround even more striking. Ishan Kishan's 2026 tally has come in 37 innings, at an average of 35.88 and a strike rate of 171.59. He has struck nine scores of 50 or more, including his maiden T20I century, with a highest score of 103. It is a substantial leap from the batter who had managed 796 runs in his first 32 T20I innings between 2021 and 2023 averaging 25.67 and striking at 124.37.

The contrast is not merely about scoring more runs. It is about the authority with which he is now occupying the crease. He is no longer just providing a brisk start or an entertaining burst in the middle order. He is increasingly turning those promising beginnings into match-defining contributions.

From promising starts to substantial scores For Uttam Mazumdar, Ishan Kishan's personal coach, the most important change has not been technical. The left-hander has not had to reinvent his batting or abandon the attacking instincts that made him stand out in the first place. The transformation, Mazumdar believes, has happened in his head.

“I think his mindset, concentration, and focus on the game are completely different now compared to how he played before” Mazumdar said to Hindustan Times.

“ He didn't change his style. He only changed his mindset," he added.

That distinction is central to understanding Kishan's resurgence. Earlier in his international career he would produce quick runs and eye-catching cameos, but did not convert those starts into substantial scores. To put things into context, he had 6 fifties in the first two years of his T20I career from 2021 to 2023. After making his comeback into the Indian team in 2026, the wicketkeeper-batter has crossed the 50-run mark 9 times in this calendar year alone, including scoring his maiden T20I century.

Mazumdar has noticed the same shift in the way Kishan constructs an innings.

“A couple of years ago, in the IPL or other matches, you would see him score 30s, 40s, or a brilliant 50. Now, he scores 70s, 80s, and 100s. That is the difference his mindset has made, turning small scores into big milestones,” he explained.

The rise in his average, from 25.67 to 35.88, is another indication of that greater consistency. His strike rate, meanwhile, has climbed from 124.37 to 171.59. The two figures together underline what makes this version of Kishan particularly valuable: he is scoring at a significantly higher tempo without sacrificing his wicket cheaply and building a substantial innings.