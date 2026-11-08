Diwali muhurat trading highlights: Sensex, Nifty snap winning streak, close in red; Sun Pharma gains

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Indian stock markets will open for a special trading session on Sunday, November 8.

Diwali muhurat trading 2026 LIVE: Indian stock markets will open for a special trading session on Sunday, November 8, to mark Diwali and the start of Samvat 2083, the new Hindu calendar year. The session comes after a strong week for the markets. The Nifty rose more than 8% over the week, while the Sensex and Nifty recorded gains for seven consecutive sessions. The markets also posted their biggest weekly gains in nearly six years. Investors will now watch whether the recent rally continues during Sunday's special session. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold muhurat trading from 2.20 pm to 3.30 pm. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also open for a special session. Muhurat trading is a long-standing Diwali tradition. Many investors consider it an auspicious time to make symbolic investments and mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year. Diwali muhurat trading 2026: Timings and schedule Main trading session: Investors can buy and sell shares between 2.20 pm and 3.30 pm.

Pre-market preparations: Investors can make requests through their brokers from 1.15 pm, while the exchanges will prepare for the main session between 2.05 pm and 2.20 pm.

Special trading windows: The exchanges will also hold sessions for block deals, select stocks and closing trades.

Post-market session: Trading-related activities will continue until 4 pm.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also hold a special muhurat trading session. MCX muhurat trading 2026: Commodity market timings The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), where commodities such as gold and silver are traded, will also hold a special session on Diwali.

Its pre-session will run from 2.05 pm to 2.10 pm. Investors will be able to place limit orders between 2.10 pm and 2.15 pm.

The order matching and confirmation window will be open from 2.15 pm to 2.17 pm. The remaining time until 2.20 pm will be kept as a buffer period.

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Investors will now watch whether the recent rally continues during Sunday's special session. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold muhurat trading from 2.20 pm to 3.30 pm. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also open for a special session. Muhurat trading is a long-standing Diwali tradition. Many investors consider it an auspicious time to make symbolic investments and mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year. Diwali muhurat trading 2026: Timings and schedule Main trading session: Investors can buy and sell shares between 2.20 pm and 3.30 pm.

Pre-market preparations: Investors can make requests through their brokers from 1.15 pm, while the exchanges will prepare for the main session between 2.05 pm and 2.20 pm.

Special trading windows: The exchanges will also hold sessions for block deals, select stocks and closing trades.

Post-market session: Trading-related activities will continue until 4 pm.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also hold a special muhurat trading session. MCX muhurat trading 2026: Commodity market timings The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), where commodities such as gold and silver are traded, will also hold a special session on Diwali.

Its pre-session will run from 2.05 pm to 2.10 pm. Investors will be able to place limit orders between 2.10 pm and 2.15 pm.

The order matching and confirmation window will be open from 2.15 pm to 2.17 pm. The remaining time until 2.20 pm will be kept as a buffer period.