‘MVP every year’: Trump's big praise for his new chief of staff Stephen Miller's decade-long loyalty
Trump on Friday announced that he was replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, days after the Republicans lost control of the US Congress.
United States President Donald Trump has heaped praised on his longtime aide and now White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller, calling him a “great fighter”, and saying that he has “been an MVP every year.”
MVP is a popular slang term in sports and popular culture, which stands for “most valuable player.” Trump had on Friday announced that he replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, days after the Republicans faced a massive setback and lost control of the US Congress in the midterm elections.
Highlighting Miller's decade-old loyalty, the US President said, “He's a great fighter. He's been with me right from the beginning. 2015, he was with me from before 2016, 2015."
Deep Dive
TRUMP: “He’s been an MVP every year.” President Trump praises longtime adviser Stephen Miller following his appointment as White House chief of staff, calling him a loyal and trusted member of his team since 2015. “He’s a great fighter,” Trump says, highlighting Miller’s years by his side.— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2026
“He's very loyal, smart, does a great job. He's been an MVP every year. He's been just great,” Fox News cited Trump as saying. The US President further said his administration was “very happy” with Miller, adding that he had received “great reviews.” Miller is one of Trump’s closest and longest-serving advisers, having joined his 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter. He is currently deputy chief of staff and is a key architect of the administration’s hardline immigration policies, according to the Associated Press.
Following the recently concluded midterm elections, the Democrats will hold at least 54 seats in the 100-member Senate next year, and as many as 56. The party has also surpassed 250 seats in the House of Representatives, more than the majority mark of 218.
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Following the Republican setback, Trump blamed his party's candidates for the losses, while saying that the Democrats “did a good job.”
Trump says he expects ‘very little’ staffing changes to his administration
When asked if he expected more departures in coming months, Trump said there would be very few changes to his administration. “Very little,” he told reporters on the tarmac on Friday after he landed in Palm Beach, according to AP. He further added, “We have a great cabinet.”
The US President had earlier explained his decision to replace Wiles with Miller, saying he “wanted to make a change.” While saying that Wiles had done a “great job,” he added that “sometimes in life you have to make moves.” Trump had then praised Miller as “very good politically”, saying he would make a “great manager.”
Wiles gave Trump her resignation Thursday night, AP reported citing a person familiar with the events, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. While he has brushed off any huge decisions, the US President had, in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes”, suggested at least some staff turnover. “I think they’re good. But I’ll do — be doin’ maybe a few changes,” Trump said.
The US President also defended his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, who reports said could face impeachment by the incoming Democrat-controlled Congress.
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