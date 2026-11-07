CJP protest LIVE: Cockroach Party's ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ protest against SIR today; Dipke, Prakash Raj to attend
CJP protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend CJP's protest march in Kerala's Kochi today, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
CJP protest live updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest march in Kerala's Kochi today, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Titled “Jantar Mantar at Kochi”, the demonstration will take place at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm, the group said in a post on X....Read More
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend. The stir will also be joined by CJP national leader Afreen Nawaz and its South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi.
The Kochi march will be CJP's first major protest since some of its leaders were arrested in Delhi last month while attempting to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.
CJP protest live updates: Who will attend today's march?
CJP protest live updates: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend.
The stir will also be joined by CJP national leader Afreen Nawaz and its South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi.
CJP protest live updates: Cockroach Party's ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ protest today
CJP protest live updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest march in Kerala's Kochi today, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Titled “Jantar Mantar at Kochi”, the demonstration will take place at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm, the group said in a post on X.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj are among those scheduled to attend. The protest will also be joined by CJP national leader Afreen Nawaz and its South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi.