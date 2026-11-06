Mohammed Shami announces retirement from Test cricket

India pacer Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday night. Shami took to Instagram to post a video message, confirming the end of his playing career in whites. Mohammed Shami in action during the 2023 WTC final.

The 36-year-old last played for India in Tests in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in 2023.

The Bengal veteran has been putting in the hard yards in the Ranji Trophy for his state, but the selectors made it clear that they have moved past him.

He has taken 14 wickets in three matches in the ongoing Ranji season. He took seven wickets in three matches for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy before that. Shami bows out having represented India in 64 Tests, taking 229 wickets.

“I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it. When I wore India's Test jersey for the first time, I had only one dream — to do something for my country. Since then, every wicket, every struggle, every injury, and every comeback has taught me something,” Shami wrote on Instagram.

“Test cricket has not just been a format for me; it has been a deeply special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I am announcing my retirement from Test cricket. A heartfelt thank you to every teammate, coach, family member, and the millions of Indians who supported me on this journey, and who kept their faith in me through both good times and bad,” he added.