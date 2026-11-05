UPSC Mains Result 2026 out at upsc.gov.in; 2,526 candidates qualify for interview
A total of 2,526 candidates have cleared the Mains examination and qualified for the next stage of the selection process, the Personality Test or interview.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their results through the Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.
A total of 2,526 candidates have cleared the Mains examination and qualified for the next stage of the selection process, the Personality Test or interview.
Also read | UPSC Mains Exam 2026: Important notice issued on things to carry at the exam centre, check here
Those who have made it to the interview round must complete or update the required information in their online application forms. The facility will be available on the UPSC online portal from November 11 to November 25, 2026, until 6 pm.
How to check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:
1. Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
2. Go to the 'Written Results' section on the homepage.
3. Find the link for 'Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026'.
4. Click on the link to open the result PDF.
5. Download and save the PDF
UPSC CSE 2026 interview: Dates and details
The Personality Tests will take place at the Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.
Also read | UPSC releases civil services prelims 2026 results; 13,343 shortlisted for Mains
Candidates shortlisted for the interviews will be able to download their e-Summon letters from the UPSC website and the online application portal. The Commission has made it clear that no physical summons letters will be sent.
UPSC CSE Mains 2026 marksheets
The marksheets of all candidates will be published on the Commission's website within 15 days of the declaration of the final result, after the Personality Tests have been completed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More