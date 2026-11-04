The New Moon in November 2026 brings attention to your emotional world, relationships and personal goals. Falling in Scorpio on November 9, this lunar event encourages you to look beneath the surface, revisit unfinished feelings and understand what you truly want. New Moon November 2026 in Scorpio: Astrologer explains why this lunation is about inner healing (Pexels)

According to US-based astrologer Judit Tsafrir, who shared her interpretation on Instagram, this New Moon brings an interesting contrast. While Scorpio encourages introspection, Mars and Jupiter moving towards a conjunction in Leo highlight confidence, creativity and the desire to take action.

The New Moon also arrives while Mercury and Venus move through their retrograde periods, making this an important time to review your thoughts, relationships and priorities.

Also Read Astrology Calendar for November 2026: Major astrology events to watch in the Western sky

New Moon November 2026 date and exact time in the US The New Moon reaches its exact phase on Monday, November 9, at 2:02 AM EST, at 16 degrees and 53 minutes of Scorpio.

For people on the US West Coast, the exact moment falls at 11:02 PM PST on November 8. In astrology, a New Moon represents a fresh cycle and an opportunity to set personal intentions.

Scorpio New Moon 2026: Why you may feel more introspective Scorpio connects with emotional depth, transformation, trust and personal growth in astrology. Tsafrir explains that this lunation encourages you to look at feelings and situations that you may have avoided.

With Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, you may find yourself revisiting old conversations, unfinished plans or questions that still need answers. Rather than rushing into decisions, use this period to understand your feelings and recognise patterns that no longer support your growth.

Also Read Mercury retrograde is not over yet, but planets could bring answers you've been waiting for on November 4

Two retrogrades may bring attention to love and relationships The November New Moon also takes place during two important planetary retrogrades.

Venus retrograde in Libra highlights relationships, personal values and the balance between giving and receiving. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio encourages you to review your thoughts and communication.

Both planets turn direct in mid-November, with Mercury changing direction on November 13 and Venus on November 14. Astrologers interpret this period as an opportunity to gain perspective on situations that have felt unclear.

Also Read An astrologer says Venus retrograde in Scorpio may push you to rethink love, self-worth and boundaries

Mars-Jupiter conjunction in Leo brings creative energy While Scorpio encourages you to look inward, Mars and Jupiter approach an exact conjunction in Leo on November 16.

In astrology, Mars represents action and determination, while Jupiter connects with growth, confidence and expansion. Leo adds themes of creativity, self-expression and courage.

Astrologer Judy sees this combination as a reminder to align your actions with what genuinely matters to you. However, enthusiasm should not lead you to take on more than you can manage.

Also Read November 2026 Astrology Transits: New Moon, Full Moon and major planetary shifts to watch in the US

Prehnite crystal and its spiritual meaning Judy also highlights prehnite, a green crystal traditionally associated with the heart chakra and solar plexus chakra in crystal practices.

She describes it as a stone that symbolically connects compassion with confidence and helps you align everyday choices with your feelings. Some crystal traditions also call prehnite the stone of prophecy, associating it with intuition and inner awareness. These are spiritual beliefs rather than scientifically established effects.