Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com
Panchang Today, November 24, 2026: Shukla Purnima under Krittika Nakshatra
Panchang November 24 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 24, 2026, in New Delhi invites a practical balance between initiative and restraint, with attention to finishing responsibilities, speaking thoughtfully and choosing suitable moments for constructive work and meaningful plans.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:50 am
|Sunset
|5:24 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|2:46 pm to 4:05 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Amrit Kalam: 9:16 pm to 10:42 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Basis: Kartika Purnima; Region: Sikh
Kartika Purnima
Basis: Kartika Shukla Purnima
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar is associated with initiative and direct action, making measured effort a useful theme for the day. Read alongside Shukla Purnima, that emphasis can be approached through taking stock, completing outstanding responsibilities and considering whether an immediate response is really necessary. This is a traditional framework for organising attention, not a prediction of how events will unfold. Krittika brings a traditional emphasis on discernment, while Rohini offers a complementary focus on patient development and care. Together, these references suggest a practical distinction between identifying what needs changing and giving useful work enough time to develop. The Moon signs listed for the day, Aries and Taurus, similarly offer a contrast between starting decisively and proceeding steadily. Readers may use that contrast to check whether enthusiasm has been matched by preparation. Taken together, the Vaar, Tithi, Nakshatra and Moon sign references favour a restrained reading: be clear about priorities, avoid unnecessary haste and give existing commitments proper attention before adding fresh demands to the day.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to distinguish urgent action from work that merely feels pressing. Begin with a manageable set of priorities, check the information behind an important decision and leave room for questions from colleagues. In traditional interpretation, the balance between initiative and steadiness supports a practical approach: make progress where the facts are clear, but avoid treating speed as proof of good judgement. For purchases, agreements or professional commitments, read the terms and confirm responsibilities before proceeding. A suitable timing window can help structure the diary, but it cannot replace preparation, sound advice or the consent of everyone involved.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, directness is most useful when it is accompanied by patience. Readers may take this as a reminder to say what needs saying without turning a difference of opinion into a contest. At home or with friends, ask whether the other person wants practical help or simply an attentive hearing. Keep requests specific, especially when discussing shared responsibilities or changing plans. If a conversation becomes hurried, agree to return to it when both sides can listen properly. A small, realistic commitment that is kept can be more constructive than an ambitious promise made in the moment.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who use Panchang as a reflective guide may treat Shukla Purnima as an occasion to review what has reached a useful stopping point. Consider which responsibilities have been completed, which remain open and which expectations need adjusting. Keep any personal spiritual routine familiar and manageable rather than adding obligations for the sake of the date. A brief pause away from competing demands can provide space to examine intentions before acting on them. The practical question is not whether every task is finished, but whether attention is going to what matters. Let reflection lead to one modest, achievable next step.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 24, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Purnima until 8:23 pm; then Krishna Pratipada
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Krittika until 11:24 pm; then Rohini
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Parigha until 4:04 pm; then Shiva
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vishti until 10:05 am; then Bava until 8:23 pm; then Balava until 6:38 am, Wednesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aries until 7:24 am; then Taurus
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|5:03 am
|5:56 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:30 am
|6:50 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:46 am
|12:28 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|9:16 pm
|10:42 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:24 pm
|5:51 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:24 pm
|6:45 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:41 pm
|12:35 am, Wednesday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|6:50 am
|11:25 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam, from 9:16 pm to 10:42 pm, for constructive work and meaningful plans. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. Since it falls late in the day, choose something proportionate to the time available, such as refining a proposal, discussing a considered plan or setting out the next steps for an existing goal. Prepare any documents or questions beforehand so that the period is used purposefully rather than spent deciding where to begin. Traditional timing preferences are best treated as an organising aid, not an assurance of success. If other people need to participate, their availability and willingness should remain central to the arrangement.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|2:46 pm
|4:05 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|12:07 pm
|1:26 pm
|Yamaganda
|9:29 am
|10:48 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:57 am
|9:39 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:47 pm
|11:41 pm
|Varjyam
|12:46 pm
|2:11 pm
|Aadal Yog
|11:26 pm
|6:51 am, Wednesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to keep discretionary new beginnings outside Rahu Kaal, which runs from 2:46 pm to 4:05 pm. In traditional guidance, this is a caution period for choosing the moment to begin something important, not a forecast that ordinary activity will go wrong. Where practical, use it for familiar work, reviewing material, checking details or completing responsibilities already under way. If an appointment, deadline or essential duty falls within it, attend to the task with normal care rather than allowing the timing to create anxiety. Decisions with financial, legal or professional consequences still require reliable information and appropriate advice at any hour. The useful distinction is between a flexible preference about scheduling and a necessary commitment that should not be neglected. Keep the response proportionate to the actual task.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:50 am
|Sunset
|5:24 pm
|Moonrise
|4:52 pm
|Moonset
|No moonset during this Panchang day
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|3:12 pm to 4:35 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|2:46 pm to 4:05 pm
|Bengaluru
|2:58 pm to 4:24 pm
|Hyderabad
|2:51 pm to 4:15 pm
|Chennai
|2:47 pm to 4:13 pm
|Ahmedabad
|3:09 pm to 4:31 pm
|Pune
|3:08 pm to 4:32 pm
|Kolkata
|2:07 pm to 3:29 pm
|Jaipur
|2:53 pm to 4:13 pm
|Kochi
|3:05 pm to 4:33 pm
|Lucknow
|2:32 pm to 3:53 pm
|Indore
|2:57 pm to 4:19 pm
|Guwahati
|1:50 pm to 3:10 pm
|Chandigarh
|2:45 pm to 4:03 pm
|Surat
|3:10 pm to 4:33 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|2:31 pm to 3:55 pm
|Nagpur
|2:45 pm to 4:08 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:02 pm to 4:28 pm
|Varanasi
|2:26 pm to 3:46 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|2:19 pm to 3:42 pm
In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is deliberate rather than hurried. Finish what reasonably can be finished, prepare before making commitments and keep conversations clear. Use preferred timings where convenient, while allowing practical responsibilities, reliable information and consideration for others to guide the final decision.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)