The Full Moon is often seen as a time for reflection, new beginnings, meditation and setting intentions. Many spiritual practices often link this lunar phase with an opportunity to focus on personal growth. But is visualising your wishes enough to turn them into reality?

Sriram Rajagopal, Director of World Pranic Healing Foundation, India, tells HT that manifestation involves more than simply thinking about what you want. It also requires the right energy, emotions and actions to support your intentions.

"Manifestation is about more than simply setting an intention or visualising a desired outcome. It also involves putting the right energy into those intentions," he explains.

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Full Moon manifestation and the importance of positive energy Setting an intention is often the first step towards manifestation. However, the expert believes that you also need to put energy into your wishes.

"The energy invested in a wish gives it momentum and helps align one's thoughts, emotions and actions towards making it a reality," he says.

He considers the Full Moon an important time for meditation and manifestation. “The Full Moon is a significant phase for meditation and for manifestation,”

Spiritually, this lunar phase offers an opportunity to meditate, set intentions and focus on personal aspirations.

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Why should you meditate during the Full Moon? Full Moon meditation can give you time to pause, reflect and understand what you want from life. It also encourages you to move away from negative thoughts and focus on your priorities.

Sriram Rajagopal says, "It is therefore a good time to meditate, to set your intentions and to energise your wishes."

Whether you want professional growth, better relationships or personal development, you may use this time to reflect on your goals and the actions you need to take.

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Twin Hearts Meditation during Full Moon Twin Hearts Meditation is a key practice in the Pranic Healing tradition. According to the expert, it helps generate positive energy and release negative thoughts and emotions.

" Twin Hearts Meditation, a key practice of the Pranic Healing school, is a quick and easy way to generate positive energy and remove negative thoughts and emotions," he explains.

He adds that the practice can help you approach your intentions with greater clarity, emotional balance and a positive state of mind.

How can you use Full Moon meditation for personal growth? You can use the Full Moon as an opportunity to reflect on your priorities and build a more conscious approach to your goals.

Start by finding a quiet space, putting away distractions and spending a few minutes focusing on your intentions. Practise meditation, acknowledge the emotions connected to your wishes and identify practical steps you can take.

As the expert of Pranic Healing puts it, "When our wishes are backed by the right amount and quality of energy, manifestation becomes faster and easier."