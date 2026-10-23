Why do spiritual seekers meditate on a full Moon day? A spiritual guru explains
A spiritual guru shares his perspective with HT on full Moon meditation, explaining why he believes the day can help you deepen your practice.
The full Moon has long held a special place in spiritual traditions. For many seekers, it offers a chance to slow down, meditate and turn their attention inward. But why do some spiritual teachers consider this lunar phase a meaningful time for meditation?
HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre shares his perspective with HT on full Moon meditation, explaining why he believes the day can help you deepen your practice. His teachings also offer simple ways to spend the evening in silence, prayer and self-reflection.
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What is the Hunter Moon date and timing in the US?
The October full Moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, reaches its peak on October 26, 2026, at 12:12 a.m. EDT , according to Time and Date.
You can use this seasonal full Moon as a reminder to pause, reflect and make time for a quiet meditation session.
Why is the full Moon considered auspicious for meditation?
According to HH Guruji Sundar, the full Moon offers spiritual seekers an opportunity to experience deeper meditation. In his teachings, he connects the lunar phase with a heightened sense of inner awareness.
As Guruji explains, “the meditator will have a graceful sail during meditation into their inner space.”
He believes that meditation can help you turn your attention away from everyday distractions and towards your inner world. This reflects a spiritual belief, not a scientifically established effect of the Moon on meditation.
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How to meditate on a full Moon day
You do not need special equipment or a complicated ritual to begin. Try these simple steps inspired by Aathman Awareness Centre’s guidance.
- Start with gratitude: Think about the people and experiences you appreciate.
- Sit comfortably: Keep your spine naturally straight and close your eyes gently.
- Observe your thoughts: Let thoughts and emotions come and go without judging them.
- Practise silence: Sit quietly for 15 to 30 minutes, or begin with a shorter session if that feels more comfortable.
- End with a prayer: If prayer fits your beliefs, take a moment to wish well for others and yourself.
Also Read Full Moon October 2026: Know the best time to witness the day in the US and its astrological meaning
Does meditation work only during a full Moon?
No. Guruji stresses that meditation does not depend on a specific date or time. Sincerity and regular practice matter more than the lunar phase.
He shares a story about the Sufi mystic Rabi'a al-Adawiyya, whose disciples admired the full Moon while she remained focused on her inner spiritual practice. The story highlights the idea that meditation encourages you to look beyond what you see and reflect on your inner life.
The October full Moon can be a useful reminder to make space for that reflection. You can meditate, pray or sit quietly whenever you need a moment of calm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More