Goa CM pitches for reopening of 153 iron ore mining leases in ecologically sensitive areas of Western Ghats

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant pitched for the reopening of mines located within ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats after a “scientific assessment” so that “eligible mineral resources can be considered for auctions while protecting ecologically sensitive locations.” Mining leases in areas provisionally identified as ecologically sensitive in the Western Ghats have been cancelled by the Supreme Court. (HT photo)

Addressing the 4th conference of mining ministers on reforms in the mining and coal sectors held in Goa on Thursday, Sawant also sought a “solution from the union ministry of environment and forests”, given that Goa has limited land for compensatory afforestation.

“Around 153 leases fall within eco-sensitive areas of the Western Ghats. We have requested a review of certain villages including these areas based on the scientific assessment and applicable legal process so that eligible mineral resources can be considered for auctions while protecting ecologically sensitive locations,” Sawant said.

“Availability of the land for compensatory afforestation is another concern. Particularly for the blocks involving forest land. Goa has a limited land available for this purpose. We would appreciate the ministry's guidelines identifying a solution within the existing forest and environmental laws,” he added.

Mining leases in areas provisionally identified as ecologically sensitive in the Western Ghats have been cancelled by the Supreme Court.

Goa is yet to auction leases in villages provisionally identified as Western Ghats Ecologically Sensitive by the ministry of environment and forests, given the uncertainty surrounding their status.

Goa's mining capacity Goa has so far auctioned 17 mineral blocks, six of which are operational. Annual production has reached approximately 19.15 million tonnes against the Supreme Court-imposed upper limit of 20 million tonnes per annum, according to figures cited by Sawant.

At full capacity, block and dump mining will generate an estimated ₹4,000 crore in annual revenue and provide employment opportunities for 4,000-5,000 people, Sawant also said.

During the peak of the mining boom between 2006 and 2012, largely fueled by demand from China, Goa had 127 operational mining leases and produced 54 million tons before operations stopped.

Environmentalist sees little value Environmental activist Ramesh Gauns, however, saw little value in the chief minister’s recent utterances.

“The chief minister says he wishes to open up new mines in ecologically sensitive areas. But on the mines that have already opened, the story is no different than it was before the ban. There is no monitoring whatsoever, and people are forced to come out on the streets in protest against pollution,” Gauns said.

“It appears that the chief minister is making announcements about a full-fledged restart of mining solely with a view to the upcoming elections to keep the mining dependents hopeful in the run-up to the elections,” he added.

Sawant, for his part, said that “the state government will not tolerate any violations of the environmental law or the prescribed mining condition.”

“Every operator must comply with the environmental clearance, approved mining plan requirements and all other statutory safeguards. We will take strict action against violations of our forests, rivers, biodiversity, and the health of people living in mining areas, which cannot be compromised for commercial interests. We welcome responsible mining with strict adherence to environmental conditions,” he said.