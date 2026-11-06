CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: IIM CAT hall tickets releasing today at iimcat.ac.in
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: IIM CAT hall tickets will be available to candidates on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link and other details.
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Indian Institute of Management will release the CAT Admit Card 2026 on November 6, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Common Admission Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Admit cards for all eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password between 6 November and 29 November 2026....Read More
The IIM CAT examination will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam will comprise 68 questions across three sections: Section I will have Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II will have Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III will have Quantitative Ability. The total duration of the exam will be two hours.
Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.
Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and other details.
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Exam duration
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The total duration of the exam will be two hours.
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Sections in question paper
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The exam will comprise 68 questions across three sections: Section I will have Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II will have Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III will have Quantitative Ability.
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When will exam be held?
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The IIM CAT examination will be held on November 29, 2026.
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall tickets to remain available till November 29
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Admit cards for all eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website using the CAT application login ID and password between 6 November and 29 November 2026.
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Candidates who want to appear for the Common Admission Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
CAT Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CAT Admit Card 2026 Date: November 6, 2026
CAT Admit Card 2026 Time: Unknown