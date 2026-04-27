Did Cole Thomas Allen wear an IDF sweatshirt during WH shooting? Viral photo sparks wild Israel conspiracy theories

Chaos erupted at the Washington Hilton hotel on the evening of April 25, 2026, when gunfire disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The festive atmosphere turned to chaos as a lone gunman opened fire near the ballroom where President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other high-ranking officials were present. A shooting disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026. Suspect Cole Tomas Allen was arrested, but online speculation about his alleged IDF sweatshirt and motives ignited conspiracy theories. The suspect was swiftly apprehended by security personnel and was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California. Although the immediate danger was neutralized and a Secret Service officer survived a close-range shot due to a bulletproof vest, the digital fallout from the incident has ignited a wave of speculation. While law enforcement continues to investigate and determine a clear motive, the online community has reacted rapidly. Among the several rumors, two particular claims have garnered significant global interest: accusations that the suspect was seen wearing an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) sweatshirt in photographs and that his name was searched extensively in Israel just hours before the attack. Here is what verified reporting discloses regarding the suspect, the incident, and the facts surrounding the viral images. Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen parents: All we know as neighbor speaks out after WH shooting, ‘Very solid and…’

Was the shooter donning an IDF shirt? One of the most significant narratives to arise from the incident pertains to a photograph that has been circulating on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The image allegedly show Allen wearing a sweatshirt adorned with the emblem of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). This visual assertion has sparked theories suggesting that the attack was linked to Israeli interests, or alternatively, that it was a “false flag” operation aimed at discrediting Israel. The image seems to have originated from a screenshot of a social media account that has since been removed. While some users assert that the AI tool "Grok" identified the photo as originating from Allen's personal account, no forensic examination of the image has been made public. Even if the photograph is genuine and depicts Allen in an IDF sweatshirt at some point in his history, it does not provide evidence of a motive for the shooting in Washington. People frequently wear clothing for reasons related to fashion, thrift store discoveries, or irony, rather than as a form of political endorsement. At present, this evidence remains entirely circumstantial and derived from digital sources. HT.com is unable to independently confirm the authenticity of the image, and authorities have not indicated any connection to foreign military organizations as a consideration in the case.