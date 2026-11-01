I tried 3 jackets and denim staples for winter: Here's what I loved about Kraus Jeans By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I have a thing for denim. Be it clothes, bags or even home decor, I find it difficult to resist anything that brings a little denim into my life. So, when I got three pieces from Kraus Jeans to review, I was more than excited to try them out. And instead of letting them sit in my wardrobe waiting for the perfect occasion, I took them out into the real world.

I wore the pieces to the mall, a flea market and a relaxed evening outing. With the weather getting chilly, they quickly became some of my favourite companions for stepping out comfortably without compromising on style. What I particularly liked was how easy they were to incorporate into my everyday wardrobe. These were not pieces I needed to save for a special occasion; they worked for the kind of plans I make on an ordinary day.

From a varsity jacket that reminded me of my college days to a pair of dark blue baggy jeans that felt comfortable from the get-go, here is my experience with the three pieces.

1. Kraus Jeans Airforce Off-White Varsity Jacket Price: 2599

The moment I tried on this off-white varsity jacket, I was transported straight back to my college days. I have always loved the preppy aesthetic, and varsity jackets have that nostalgic, effortlessly cool appeal that makes an outfit feel styled without looking like you have tried too hard.

What stood out to me was its cosy, snug feel. It felt warm and comfortable, making it a good option for chilly outings when I wanted an extra layer without reaching for a conventional winter jacket. I also personally love the cable-knit-inspired print, which gives the piece some visual interest and makes it stand out from the usual solid-coloured outerwear.

I wore it for casual plans, and I liked how it brought a sporty, youthful touch to my outfit. It is the sort of jacket that works particularly well with denim, whether you pair it with jeans for a coordinated casual look or style it with a simple top and trousers.

What I liked: The nostalgic preppy vibe, cosy feel and cable-knit-inspired print.

How I would style it: With dark blue baggy jeans, a basic fitted T-shirt and sneakers for an easy college-inspired outfit.

2. Kraus Jeans dark blue high-rise baggy jeans Price: 2195

If there is one denim staple I can see myself reaching for repeatedly, it is a comfortable pair of baggy jeans. This dark blue pair from Kraus Jeans made a good impression on me because of its fit, stretch and classic colour.

The jeans felt super comfortable and stretchy, and they fit me really well. That matters to me because baggy jeans should offer room to move without feeling awkward or making you constantly adjust the waistband. I could wear these for everyday outings and move around comfortably, which is exactly what I want from a casual wardrobe staple.

I also love the dark blue wash. It looks classy and chic without being too dressy, making the jeans easy to pair with everything from a simple white tee to a fitted top or a cosy winter layer. The darker shade also gives baggy denim a slightly more polished look, so the jeans can work for casual lunches, shopping trips and relaxed evenings out.

For me, the best thing about this pair is that it combines the relaxed silhouette I enjoy with the practicality of an everyday essential. I do not have to choose between looking put-together and feeling comfortable.

What I liked: The comfortable, stretchy feel, flattering fit on me and versatile dark blue colour.

How I would style it: With a fitted top and sneakers for daytime plans, or with a jacket and boots for a winter-ready outfit.

3. Kraus Jeans navy solid slim-fit jacket Price: 2595

The third piece in my review was a navy solid slim-fit jacket from Pantaloons. Unlike the varsity jacket, which leans into a sporty, preppy aesthetic, a solid navy jacket offers a cleaner, more understated look.

Navy is one of those colours that is easy to work into an everyday wardrobe. It pairs well with denim, neutrals and a range of casual separates, making it a useful option when you want an extra layer without introducing a busy print or another bold colour into your outfit.

It also offers a different styling direction from the two Kraus Jeans pieces. While the varsity jacket brings a nostalgic, youthful feel and the baggy jeans provide a relaxed base, a slim-fit jacket can help create a more structured silhouette.

What stands out: The classic navy colour and streamlined slim-fit design.

How I would style it: With a simple top, dark or light-wash jeans and minimal accessories for a neat, casual look.

What I learnt from trying these three pieces Trying these pieces reinforced something I already believe about everyday dressing: clothes earn their place in your wardrobe when you actually enjoy wearing them, not just when they look good on a hanger.

The off-white varsity jacket was my pick for its college-inspired aesthetic and cosy feel. The dark blue baggy jeans stood out for their comfort, stretch and easy-to-style colour. The navy slim-fit jacket, meanwhile, offers a more understated styling option for anyone who prefers cleaner lines.

I also liked having pieces that could work for different kinds of outings. A trip to the mall calls for something comfortable, a flea market involves plenty of walking around, and a relaxed evening out is the perfect excuse to put together an outfit that feels effortless. These are the situations in which versatile casualwear really proves its worth.

Which piece would I pick first? If I had to pick a favourite based on my own experience, the dark blue baggy jeans would be a strong contender. Their comfortable, stretchy feel and the fit I got from them made them easy to wear, while the dark wash meant I could style them in several ways.

The off-white varsity jacket comes a close second for its cosy feel and preppy aesthetic. I have always had a soft spot for pieces that bring a little nostalgia into an outfit, and this one does exactly that for me.

The navy slim-fit jacket adds another styling option, particularly if you prefer a simpler, more structured look. Overall, the two Kraus Jeans pieces I wore most actively were easy additions to my casual wardrobe, especially as the weather turned chilly.

If, like me, you love denim and want everyday pieces that can be styled in more than one way, these are worth exploring. My advice is to check the size chart and product details before ordering, since the right fit can make all the difference to how denim looks and feels.