Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
From helmet visors to sunglasses: Eye surgeon explains what bikers should know to protect their eyes
Having the right eye protection is important when riding a two-wheeler, as one is directly exposed to hazards like dirt and UV rays, explains Dr Kanhere.
A great number of people in the country use a motorcycle for their daily commute, and while protecting the head with a helmet is the more focused-upon issue, the subject of eye protection remains just as important.
“Riding a two-wheeler without eye protection, especially in metro cities, is a big no-no,” Dr Minal Kanhere, consultant cornea, cataract and refractive surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chembur, shared with HT Lifestyle.
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Explaining the risk that having no eye protection while riding poses, Dr Kanhere stated, “Dust, smoke, small insects, flying debris and foreign particles like metal from construction sites have unrestricted access to your eyes. In addition, the strong wind in your face causes drying of the ocular surface.”
The doctor further highlighted that direct exposure to sunlight during the daytime can also cause UV damage to the eyes. Reaction to such exposures can include burning, grittiness and redness of the eyes, glare and even blurred vision, which can compromise both personal health and road safety.
“A foreign particle striking your eyes at speed can lead to serious conditions like corneal abrasions, infections or even potentially blinding penetrating injuries requiring emergency eye surgery,” noted Dr Kanhere. “It is therefore important for riders to wear proper protective eyewear.”
Choosing the right helmet with clear visor
The first and most important thing to do to protect the eyes, according to Dr Kanhere, is to wear a helmet.
“Not only does it protect you from a serious head injury, but the helmet visor also works as the first physical barrier between your eyes and the outer environment,” he explained. “It prevents all the dust, debris and insects from reaching your eyes, helping you ride safely.”
One can choose a clear visor for daily riding, a tinted visor for bright sunlight or a photochromic visor for variable daylight exposure. Anti-fog visors are especially useful in rainy weather and cold or humid conditions.
“Be sure to replace your helmet or visor periodically as scratches can compromise visual quality and safety, especially while riding towards bright headlights at night,” cautioned the doctor.
Wearing tinted glasses while riding
In the words of Dr Kanhere, “UV damage to the eyes is especially common in riders. Chronic UV exposure can lead to conditions like dry eyes, pterygium, cataract, photokeratitis and even an eye malignancy. Sunglasses are therefore the next line of protection for your eyes while riding.”
He suggested investing in a pair of sunglasses that offer 99-100 percent UV-A as well as UV-B protection for the eyes, pointing out that it is important to make sure the sunglasses are the right size and provide adequate side protection.
One can choose the tint as per one's requirements: grey for bright daylight and general-purpose riding, amber for variable daylight, and yellow for low-light conditions.
Polarised sunglasses selectively filter out reflected light. According to Dr Kanhere, these are especially useful against visually disturbing glare from wet roads, water bodies, metallic surfaces of cars and glass windshields. They help improve visual comfort and safety, especially for high-speed rides on highways.
Photochromic sunglasses change tint according to the UV exposure. They may be conveniently used to adapt to changing daylight conditions. For high-glare environments, Dr Kanhere suggested choosing mirror-coated lenses that reflect a portion of the bright light falling on them.
“Despite all these safety precautions, if a foreign object still enters the eye while riding, rinse your eyes immediately with clean sterile water, avoid rubbing and consult your eye doctor at the earliest,” he stated. “It is also crucial to get your eyes periodically examined, as there is no substitute for clear vision for a safe riding experience.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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