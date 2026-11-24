A great number of people in the country use a motorcycle for their daily commute, and while protecting the head with a helmet is the more focused-upon issue, the subject of eye protection remains just as important.

“Riding a two-wheeler without eye protection, especially in metro cities, is a big no-no,” Dr Minal Kanhere, consultant cornea, cataract and refractive surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chembur, shared with HT Lifestyle.

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Explaining the risk that having no eye protection while riding poses, Dr Kanhere stated, “Dust, smoke, small insects, flying debris and foreign particles like metal from construction sites have unrestricted access to your eyes. In addition, the strong wind in your face causes drying of the ocular surface.”

The doctor further highlighted that direct exposure to sunlight during the daytime can also cause UV damage to the eyes. Reaction to such exposures can include burning, grittiness and redness of the eyes, glare and even blurred vision, which can compromise both personal health and road safety.

“A foreign particle striking your eyes at speed can lead to serious conditions like corneal abrasions, infections or even potentially blinding penetrating injuries requiring emergency eye surgery,” noted Dr Kanhere. “It is therefore important for riders to wear proper protective eyewear.”