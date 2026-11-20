According to Dr Madhura, random eye twitching , medically known as eyelid myokymia, is a fairly common condition caused by involuntary, repetitive contractions of the small muscles in the eyelid. It usually affects the lower eyelid, although the upper eyelid can also be involved. In most cases, it is harmless, temporary, and resolves on its own without requiring medical treatment.

Why does your eyelid keep twitching even when you are not tired?

Have you ever noticed your eyelid suddenly twitching while working, scrolling through your phone, or simply going about your day? The involuntary movement can last a few seconds or keep coming back throughout the day, often without an obvious reason. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT lifestyle spoke to Dr Madhura M, consultant retina, cataract and refractive surgeon at Vasan Eye Care, Jayanagar, to understand the reason behind this.

“One of the most common triggers is fatigue. When we do not get adequate sleep, the muscles around the eyes can become more susceptible to involuntary contractions. Stress and anxiety are other significant contributors, as they can increase nervous system activity and make these small muscle movements more noticeable,” explained Madhura.

Excessive caffeine consumption, prolonged screen exposure, and eye strain can also contribute. Spending several hours looking at computers or mobile phones reduces our blinking frequency, which can lead to ocular surface dryness and irritation. This may aggravate eyelid twitching, particularly in individuals who already experience dry eyes. Alcohol consumption and exposure to bright light can also act as triggers in some people.

According to Dr Madhura, an important distinction is that ordinary eyelid twitching does not usually indicate a neurological disorder or a serious eye condition. However, certain symptoms should not be ignored. If the twitching persists for several weeks, becomes progressively frequent, or is accompanied by involuntary closure of the eye, difficulty opening the eyelid, redness, swelling, or discharge, an ophthalmological evaluation is advisable. Twitching that spreads to other parts of the face also warrants medical assessment, as it could indicate conditions such as hemifacial spasm or, less commonly, an underlying neurological problem.