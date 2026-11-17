Have you ever noticed how, after a long day at work, hours of studying or an intense workout, you suddenly crave chocolate, biscuits or something sweet? While it may seem like a simple food craving or a lack of willpower, there is more happening behind the scenes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinaya Bhandari, consultant neurologist and neuromuscular disorder specialist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, explains the science behind these cravings. (Also read: Lung cancer in non-smokers: Oncologist explains the possible risks of indoor air pollution and cooking fumes )

Why does the brain crave sugar? "The brain is one of the body's most energy-demanding organs. Although it accounts for only about 2% of body weight, it consumes approximately 20% of the body's energy at rest. Glucose is its primary source of fuel under normal conditions. However, feeling mentally tired does not necessarily mean that the brain is running out of glucose. The body has efficient mechanisms to maintain a relatively stable supply of glucose to the brain,” says Dr Bhandari.

One of the important factors influencing appetite is ghrelin, commonly known as the hunger hormone. Produced mainly in the stomach, ghrelin signals the brain, particularly the hypothalamus, to stimulate hunger and food-seeking behaviour. Its levels generally rise before meals and fall after eating.

Another important hormone is leptin, which is produced mainly by fat cells and signals satiety. It helps regulate long-term energy balance and tells the brain when the body has had enough food.

"These hormones work together to regulate hunger and satiety. However, neither ghrelin nor leptin alone explains why we specifically crave sugary foods. The brain's reward system also plays an important role in determining our food preferences," explains Dr Bhandari.