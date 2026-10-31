Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.
Dopamine decor is making homes more colourful, here's what you can add to your space
Want to add a touch of your personality to your home interiors? Here's how you can bring in dopamine decor with colourful, budget-friendly additions.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
RANGBHAR Handloom 100% Cotton Cushion Cover Set of 5 | Cushion with All Around Piping for Premium Finish | 16x16 Inches Hand Woven Striped Cushion Covers | Yellow MustardView Details
₹854
India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta Heritage Haven Multicolor Printed Decorative Velvet Cushion Pillow Cover for Couch, Sofa, Bed, Pack of 1 (8 x 16 Inches)View Details
₹301
Dekor World Estrea Colourful Collection Pillow Cover (Multi Colour, 12x20 Inches or 30x50 cm) for Living Room and Bed RoomView Details
Craftter Off White Cylinder Table Lamp for Living Room | Bedside Night Lamp with Wooden Base & Fabric Shade | Home & Office Décor LightingView Details
₹949
Lexton Squeeze Cordless & USB Rechargeable LED Table Lamp | Touch Dimmable Control | 3 Color Tunable Light Modes | Portable Table Lamp for Hotel, Cafe & Restaurant (White, Pack of 1)View Details
₹499
View More
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.