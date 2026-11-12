Lung cancer in non-smokers: Oncologist explains the possible risks of indoor air pollution and cooking fumes

Indoor air pollution is an often-overlooked health concern, especially when cooking smoke and fumes build up in poorly ventilated kitchens. While smoking is a well-known risk factor for lung cancer, prolonged exposure to certain indoor pollutants may also affect lung health, even among non-smokers.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geeta Kadayaprath, surgical oncologist at Apollo Athenaa Women's Cancer Centre, South Delhi, with 27 years of experience, explains how prolonged exposure to cooking fumes can affect lung health, who may be more vulnerable and what simple steps can help reduce the risk. (Also read: From delayed meals to sugary treats: Diabetologist shares everyday factors that can affect blood sugar levels )

What makes kitchen air pollution a concern? Cooking can release fine particles and gases into the air, particularly when food is fried, grilled or cooked at very high temperatures. Overheated or smoking oil can produce additional fumes, while gas stoves can release pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide.

“Cooking itself is not something people need to fear. The concern arises when smoke and fumes accumulate indoors regularly, particularly in kitchens with poor ventilation. When these pollutants are inhaled repeatedly over several years, they can affect respiratory health,” explains Dr Kadayaprath.

She adds, “The problem can be more significant in homes where traditional fuels such as wood, charcoal, crop waste or cow dung are used for cooking. The smoke from these fuels contains fine particles that can travel deep into the lungs. Without adequate ventilation, these pollutants can remain trapped inside the kitchen and increase exposure.”

Can cooking fumes increase the risk of lung cancer? While occasional exposure to cooking fumes does not mean a person will develop lung cancer, prolonged exposure to indoor air pollution is a concern.

“Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter and certain harmful chemicals in indoor air can damage the respiratory system. Research has linked indoor air pollution and prolonged exposure to cooking smoke with an increased risk of lung cancer, including among people who have never smoked,” says Dr Kadayaprath.

She further explains, “People who spend several hours cooking every day, particularly in poorly ventilated kitchens, may face greater cumulative exposure. However, indoor air pollution is only one of several risk factors. Smoking, second-hand smoke, outdoor air pollution, occupational exposure and genetic factors can also contribute to lung cancer risk.”