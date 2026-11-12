From delayed meals to sugary treats: Diabetologist shares everyday factors that can affect blood sugar levels

Blood sugar levels can fluctuate for several reasons, and everyday habits often play a bigger role than we realise. Delaying meals, enjoying sugary treats or even shifts in medication routines can influence how the body regulates glucose. Understanding these factors is important for maintaining overall health and recognising when blood sugar changes need attention.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suman Banerjee, consultant intensivist, consultant physician, and diabetologist with over 20 years of clinical experience, practising in Delhi NCR, explains how everyday habits can affect blood sugar levels and shares practical tips for better diabetes management. (Also read: Breast to cervical cancer: Oncologist shares 6 common cancers affecting Indian women and symptoms they should not ignore )

How can delaying or skipping meals affect blood sugar levels? “People should be mindful of their meal timings, especially if they are taking insulin or medications that stimulate insulin production. Delaying or skipping a meal after taking these medicines can cause blood sugar levels to drop too low. Symptoms may include sweating, shaking, hunger, dizziness, confusion and sudden weakness,” explains Dr Banerjee.

He adds, “On the other hand, going without food for a long time may make a person extremely hungry, leading them to eat a larger meal than usual. This can cause blood sugar levels to rise more sharply. The impact varies depending on the individual's treatment, food intake and overall diabetes management.”

Can eating sweets during celebrations cause a blood sugar spike? Sweets and desserts often contain carbohydrates from sugar, flour and other ingredients. These are broken down into glucose, which enters the bloodstream and can raise blood sugar levels.

“People with diabetes do not necessarily have to completely avoid every sweet treat. However, they should be mindful of portion sizes, carbohydrate content and how these foods fit into their overall meal plan. A large portion of mithai or a sugary drink may cause a more noticeable rise in blood glucose than a smaller portion,” says Dr Banerjee.

He further explains, “The effect of a sweet treat depends on several factors, including the quantity consumed, the overall meal, physical activity and how well the person's diabetes is controlled. Planning portions and making informed food choices can help people enjoy occasional treats while managing their blood sugar.”