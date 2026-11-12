Breast to cervical cancer: Oncologist shares 6 common cancers affecting Indian women and symptoms they should not ignore

Cancer among women is an important public health concern in India, with several types of cancer affecting women's health and quality of life. While some risk factors cannot be controlled, awareness, preventive measures and timely medical intervention can help reduce cancer risks and improve treatment outcomes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunny Jain, clinical director, medical onco-sciences, and head of medical oncology at Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad, who has over 15 years of experience, explains the most common cancers affecting Indian women, their warning signs, major risk factors and the importance of early detection. (Also read: Pneumonia in older adults: Doctor explains why people above 65 face a higher risk of complications and shares symptoms families should watch for )

What are the most common cancers in Indian women? According to Dr Jain, some of the commonly diagnosed cancers among women include:

1. Breast cancer: Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Indian women. Warning signs include a breast lump, nipple changes, unusual discharge and changes in breast skin.

2. Cervical cancer: Primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), cervical cancer may cause abnormal vaginal bleeding, bleeding after intercourse and unusual vaginal discharge.

3. Ovarian cancer: Often diagnosed at an advanced stage because early symptoms can be vague. Persistent bloating, abdominal discomfort, pelvic pain and feeling full quickly should not be ignored.

4. Endometrial (Uterine) cancer: Associated with factors such as obesity, diabetes and prolonged oestrogen exposure. Bleeding after menopause is an important warning sign.

5. Lung cancer: It can affect both smokers and non-smokers. Persistent cough, breathlessness, chest pain and unexplained weight loss require medical evaluation.

6. Thyroid cancer: It may present as a lump or swelling in the neck, difficulty swallowing, persistent hoarseness or a growing neck swelling.