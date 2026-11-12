Pneumonia in older adults: Doctor explains why people above 65 face a higher risk of complications and shares symptoms families should watch for

Every year, World Pneumonia Day, observed on November 12, reminds us of the importance of understanding pneumonia, recognising its early symptoms and taking steps to prevent it. While pneumonia can affect people of all age groups, older adults, especially those above 65, are more vulnerable to the infection and its complications.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Loveleen Mangla, senior consultant and chief interventional pulmonologist, Metro Hospital, Faridabad, with more than 17 years of experience, explains, “As we age, our body's natural defence mechanisms gradually weaken, making it more difficult to fight infections. Older adults are particularly vulnerable to pneumonia because of changes in lung function, reduced immunity and the presence of underlying health conditions.” (Also read: Recurring abdominal pain is not always a digestive problem: Gastroenterologist explains why identifying the underlying cause is crucial )

Why are older adults more vulnerable to pneumonia? According to Dr Mangla, several age-related factors increase the risk of pneumonia among senior citizens:

1. Weakened immune system: Ageing reduces the body’s ability to fight infections, making older adults more vulnerable to pneumonia.

2. Age-related lung changes: Reduced lung elasticity and weaker respiratory muscles affect the lungs’ ability to clear mucus effectively.

3. Impaired cough reflex: A weaker cough makes it difficult to remove mucus and harmful microorganisms from the respiratory tract.

4. Swallowing difficulties: Food, liquids, or saliva may accidentally enter the lungs, leading to aspiration pneumonia.

5. Chronic medical conditions: Diabetes, COPD, asthma, heart disease, kidney disease and neurological disorders increase the risk of infection and complications.

6. Poor nutrition: Malnutrition and frailty can weaken immunity and delay recovery.

7. Reduced mobility: Prolonged bed rest and limited physical activity can affect lung expansion and airway clearance.