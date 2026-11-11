Recurring abdominal pain is not always a digestive problem: Gastroenterologist explains why identifying the underlying cause is crucial

Explaining the condition, Dr Rao says, “In certain cases, an underlying growth or lesion in the intestine can act as a lead point, triggering intussusception. An intestinal lipoma, which is a benign growth made up of fat tissue, is one such possible cause. Although these growths are generally non-cancerous, they can sometimes interfere with normal intestinal function.”

Small-bowel intussusception is a rare condition in which one segment of the intestine slides into an adjacent section, much like the parts of a telescope folding into one another. This can interfere with the normal movement of intestinal contents and, in some cases, lead to complications.

“Recurrent abdominal pain warrants careful evaluation, especially when symptoms persist despite repeated treatment. Identifying the underlying cause is essential, as uncommon conditions such as small-bowel intussusception may require definitive surgical intervention rather than temporary symptom relief,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.

Highlighting the importance of investigating recurrent symptoms, Dr Vikram J Rao, consultant – surgical gastroenterologist, pancreatic and colorectal surgeon at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, explains that abdominal pain should be evaluated carefully, particularly when it keeps returning despite treatment. (Also read: Dietitian shares 6 ways to maintain balanced eating habits after festive celebrations )

Abdominal pain is one of the most common health complaints and can occur for several reasons, including indigestion, gastrointestinal infections and other digestive disorders. While occasional discomfort may resolve on its own or with treatment, recurring or persistent abdominal pain should not be overlooked.

How was the rare condition diagnosed in a 40-year-old woman? Sharing details of the case, Dr Rao says that a 40-year-old woman presented with repeated episodes of abdominal pain. She had received symptomatic treatment on several occasions, but the discomfort continued to recur, prompting further medical investigations to establish the underlying cause.

“Given the recurring nature of her symptoms, a detailed clinical evaluation was necessary to identify what was causing the abdominal pain. Cross-sectional imaging was performed, which revealed small-bowel intussusception,” Dr Rao shares.

Further investigations identified an intestinal lipoma, a benign growth made up of fat tissue, which was acting as the lead point responsible for the intussusception.

“Intestinal lipomas are generally benign, but they can sometimes interfere with the normal passage of intestinal contents. In this patient, the lipoma was identified as the underlying cause of the recurrent episodes of abdominal pain,” he explains.

How was the patient treated? Following the diagnosis, the medical team recommended surgery to address the underlying problem. The patient underwent laparoscopic resection of the affected segment of the small intestine.

Explaining the surgical approach, Dr Rao says, “The patient underwent laparoscopic resection of the involved segment of the small bowel. This minimally invasive procedure involves making small incisions and using specialised instruments, along with a camera, to operate within the abdomen. The affected portion of the intestine is removed to address the underlying condition.”

Dr Rao further emphasises that identifying the root cause of recurring symptoms is essential to determining the right course of treatment.

“Depending on the underlying diagnosis, patients may require further investigations or surgical intervention. Simply managing the pain with medication may provide temporary relief, but it does not necessarily resolve the problem causing it,” he adds.

Why should recurrent abdominal pain not be ignored? Abdominal pain can have several underlying causes, ranging from common digestive complaints to uncommon conditions that may require specialised medical or surgical care. While symptomatic medicines may offer temporary relief, they do not necessarily address the underlying problem.

According to Dr Rao, “A methodical clinical approach and appropriate imaging, when indicated, are important in diagnosing uncommon conditions that can otherwise be easily missed. Repeatedly treating the symptoms without investigating their cause may delay appropriate treatment.”

The case highlights the importance of seeking medical attention when abdominal pain persists or keeps returning. Although not every episode of abdominal discomfort signals a serious health problem, recurring symptoms warrant proper evaluation to identify the cause and ensure timely treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.