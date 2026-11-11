Dietitian shares 6 ways to maintain balanced eating habits after festive celebrations
With festive sweets, savouries and food hampers still filling our homes, a dietitian shares six ways to enjoy the treats while getting back to mindful eating.
Diwali may be over, but the festive treats are still very much around! From boxes of kaju katli and laddoos to food hampers, savouries and leftover festive meals, our homes are often stocked with goodies long after the celebrations end. While it is tempting to keep reaching for these treats, getting back to your regular eating routine does not have to mean giving up everything you love.
In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Divya Jain, senior dietician, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, explains how festive eating can influence our routines and shares practical tips to enjoy celebrations while maintaining balanced food habits. (Also read: Climate change and health: Doctor explains how extreme weather increases the risk of infections, respiratory problems and anxiety )
Why festive eating affect your routine?
During celebrations, people may eat more frequently, serve themselves larger portions and snack between meals. Festive menus may also include calorie-dense foods, fried snacks, sweets and sugary beverages, while regular meals, hydration and physical activity may take a backseat. Late-night eating and disrupted sleep schedules can further affect normal eating patterns.
According to Divya, another common practice is skipping meals throughout the day to compensate for a heavy festive lunch or dinner. However, this can leave people excessively hungry and make it harder to maintain balanced eating habits.
“Festive celebrations often bring a change in our usual eating patterns. We may eat more frequently, choose richer foods, consume more sugary drinks and stay up later than usual. These short-term changes can affect digestion and disrupt our regular routine,” says Divya.
6 ways to eat mindfully
According to Divya, enjoying festive meals does not mean abandoning healthy habits. A few mindful choices can help maintain a sense of balance during the celebrations.
1. Be mindful of portion sizes
Enjoying festive favourites is perfectly fine, but paying attention to portion sizes can help avoid feeling uncomfortably full. Choose the foods you enjoy and savour them rather than eating automatically or out of habit.
2. Avoid skipping regular meals
Skipping breakfast or lunch to compensate for a large festive meal is not a helpful approach. Maintain regular meal timings and eat balanced meals throughout the day instead of going hungry for hours.
3. Build a balanced plate
Include vegetables, fibre-rich foods and protein sources alongside festive dishes. A balanced meal can provide a variety of nutrients and help you feel satisfied while allowing you to enjoy traditional treats.
4. Stay hydrated
Remember to drink enough water throughout the day, particularly when celebrations involve salty snacks, rich meals or sugary beverages. Staying hydrated supports normal digestion and overall well-being.
5. Make time for physical activity
You do not need an elaborate workout routine during the festive season. Walking, gentle movement or other enjoyable forms of physical activity can help you stay active even on busy celebration days.
6. Prioritise adequate sleep
Late-night celebrations can disrupt your usual sleep schedule. Try to maintain a reasonably consistent sleep routine, as irregular sleep may influence hunger cues and eating patterns.
Should you worry about weight changes
Divya explains that short-term changes in body weight do not necessarily reflect changes in body fat. Factors such as water retention, sodium intake, digestion and gastrointestinal fluctuations can influence weight from one day to another.
“Do not let a few days of festive eating define your overall health routine. The focus should be on enjoying celebrations without guilt, making mindful food choices and returning to your usual schedule afterwards,” advises Divya.
Festivals are meant to be enjoyed, and food is an important part of that experience. As Divya suggests, rather than feeling guilty about festive indulgences or trying to compensate by skipping meals, focus on moderation, regular eating habits, hydration, movement and adequate rest. A balanced approach can help you enjoy the celebrations while looking after your overall well-being.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.