Dietitian shares 6 ways to maintain balanced eating habits after festive celebrations

Diwali may be over, but the festive treats are still very much around! From boxes of kaju katli and laddoos to food hampers, savouries and leftover festive meals, our homes are often stocked with goodies long after the celebrations end. While it is tempting to keep reaching for these treats, getting back to your regular eating routine does not have to mean giving up everything you love.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Divya Jain, senior dietician, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, explains how festive eating can influence our routines and shares practical tips to enjoy celebrations while maintaining balanced food habits. (Also read: Climate change and health: Doctor explains how extreme weather increases the risk of infections, respiratory problems and anxiety )

Why festive eating affect your routine? During celebrations, people may eat more frequently, serve themselves larger portions and snack between meals. Festive menus may also include calorie-dense foods, fried snacks, sweets and sugary beverages, while regular meals, hydration and physical activity may take a backseat. Late-night eating and disrupted sleep schedules can further affect normal eating patterns.

According to Divya, another common practice is skipping meals throughout the day to compensate for a heavy festive lunch or dinner. However, this can leave people excessively hungry and make it harder to maintain balanced eating habits.

“Festive celebrations often bring a change in our usual eating patterns. We may eat more frequently, choose richer foods, consume more sugary drinks and stay up later than usual. These short-term changes can affect digestion and disrupt our regular routine,” says Divya.